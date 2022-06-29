"I told them that I wasn't going to be able to do (the derby)" - Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. opts out of 2022 All-Star Home Run Derby

In 2019, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was undoubtedly the best prospect in baseball and with good reason. At the age of 19, he led the minor league in hitting, slugging, and OPS and was known for his strength and power-hitting ability. Fans will be disappointed to hear that he will not be a part of this year's Home Run Derby.

The Toronto Blue Jays slugger has opted out of this year's derby, which is set to take place at Dodger Stadium on July 18.

He said:

"I told them that I wasn't going to be able to do (the derby). I preferred to rest and be ready for the second half to help the team win games."

Blue Jays fans need not worry too much over the news. If anything, it's a positive for a team that will need their All-Star infielder to chase down the red-hot New York Yankees. The Jays currently sit 12.5 games behind the Yankees and only half a game above the Boston Red Sox in the American League East.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will sit out the Home Run Derby with a wrist issue

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Progressive Field on July 08, 2019.

The decision seems to be a precaution by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has had a history of problems with his wrist. The Blue Jay said:

"I just want to make sure that I keep doing all my exercises and everything that I have to do to keep it healthy."

Guerrero broke the Home Run Derby record back in 2019 with 91 total home runs. He hasn't competed since, declining invitations in 2021 and now in 2022. The 2020 season was out of the question due to the pandemic.

Guerrero is batting .271/.364/.505 on the season with a .869 OPS. He is tied with Giancarlo Stanton and Austin Riley in tenth place in the majors with 18 home runs. He trails league leader Aaron Judge by 10 home runs.

The Blue Jays are just barely holding on to the wildcard spot. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team in home runs (18), RBIs (46) and walks (37). He is in the top three when it comes to hits (74), slugging (.505) and OPS (.869). The Jays will need him to be healthy and in top form if they are to hold off the Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays.

