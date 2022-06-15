"I told Joc I was gonna pimp slap him for cheating" - Tommy Pham hits back after San Francisco Giants don shirts in support of Joc Pederson, proves feud is far from over

It's the feud that simply refuses to end. Tommy Pham of the Cincinnati Reds refuses to take the San Francisco Giants' support of Joc Pederson lying down.

For those who don't remember, Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson during pregame warmups over a fantasy football dispute on May 28. Pham was suspended three games for his actions.

Video of the slap can be seen below, posted to Twitter by ESPN.

ESPN @espn



( @mccormack_chad) Tommy Pham is being suspended three games for slapping Joc Pederson across the head. The slap was a result of lingering resentment from a rule regarding IR designation in their fantasy football league. es.pn/3GwJLEI Tommy Pham is being suspended three games for slapping Joc Pederson across the head. The slap was a result of lingering resentment from a rule regarding IR designation in their fantasy football league. es.pn/3GwJLEI (🎥 @mccormack_chad) https://t.co/TD4SVqF1DW

"Tommy Pham is being suspended three games for slapping Joc Pederson across the head. The slap was a result of lingering resentment from a rule regarding IR designation in their fantasy football league" - ESPN

Following this incident, information about the fantasy league itself came pouring out, even the fact that Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels was the commissioner. The rule violation is still disputed. Some argue it's a legitimate strategy. Others agree with the Cincinnati Reds outfielder but probably wouldn't take things as far as he has.

The story seemed to be at a close, but was reignited when the San Francisco Giants wore shirts in the defense of Joc Pederson and his fantasy football strategy, posted to Twitter by Field Yates.

Field Yates @FieldYates Missed this yesterday: the Giants showed up to their game yesterday with shirts that read: “Fantasy Football 101: Stashing players on the IR isn’t cheating.”



Classic. Missed this yesterday: the Giants showed up to their game yesterday with shirts that read: “Fantasy Football 101: Stashing players on the IR isn’t cheating.” Classic. https://t.co/dEebIUjTfZ

"Missed this yesterday: the Giants showed up to their game yesterday with shirts that read: “Fantasy Football 101: Stashing players on the IR isn’t cheating.” Classic" - Field Yates

Tommy Pham, as this entire ordeal has proven, is not one to take things like this lying down and responded quickly via his personal Twitter.

Tommy Pham @TphamLV @FieldYates They really played themselves bcuz now All I have to do is release the IR rules in the league and the text how I told Joc I was gonna pimp slap him for cheating @FieldYates They really played themselves bcuz now All I have to do is release the IR rules in the league and the text how I told Joc I was gonna pimp slap him for cheating

"They really played themselves bcuz now All I have to do is release the IR rules in the league and the text how I told Joc I was gonna pimp slap him for cheating" - Tommy Pham

The Cincinnati Reds outfielder has always been an outspoken and emotional player, having multiple incidents on and off the field across his nine-year MLB career. This latest incident has still not reached its conclusion.

Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants thought this incident with Tommy Pham was resolved

Joc Pederson reacts to being called out on strikes during a San Francisco Giants v Miami Marlins game.

In what is a perfect example of poking the bear, the San Francisco Giants may have accidentally reignited a rivalry that could lead to further drama. Joc Pederson explained his side in great detail, though he did not mention the texts Tommy Pham claims to have sent about a slap warning.

A video of Joc Pederson's explanation was posted to YouTube by ESPN.

The recent tweet from Tommy Pham disputes the claim on the t-shirts that Pederson's fantasy football actions were not cheating, but for now, all we have to go on is his word, unless he proves to be forthcoming with evidence.

With all due respect to the Cincinnati Reds, they will not be contending for a World Series title in 2022 and frankly cannot afford this distraction. It's possible the San Francisco Giants are taking on more than they can handle. Everyone involved should probably focus on baseball as we enter the middle of the season, where it is all too common for teams to lose their way.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far