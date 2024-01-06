"I took a risk and I loved it" - Wander Franco's alleged WhatsApp conversation with minor comes to light during court hearing

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco appeared before authorities in the Dominican Republic on Friday. He is currently being investigated for an alleged relationship with a minor and money laundering.

The judge granted Franco's release on the condition that he appear before authorities once a month. He is also required to pay $34,000.

On Friday, Diario Libre, a news company based in the Dominican Republic, brought to light alleged conversations Franco had with the underage girl via WhatsApp.

"My girl, if my team realizes this it could cause problems for me, it is a rule in all teams not to talk to minors and, nevertheless, I took the risk and I loved it," stated Franco.

Furthermore, in the conversation, Wander Franco asked the young girl to forget what she was taught by her family and in school. He wanted her raised in a manner he saw fit.

"I would like you to forget everything you have learned to raise yourself my way," said Franco.

He then gave the girl one more chance, confessing that she should have no desire for other relationships.

"There was more to it, but you're just a girl and you don't know how to get along with me, that's why you failed. But I give you one chance, you should be just for me, don't look at anyone else," said Franco.

This is quite the predicament Franco has found himself in. It does not look good for him or the Tampa Bay Rays.

The underage girl was fed up with Wander Franco

The underage girl spoke to Diario Libre to tell her side of the story. While it was likely fun and exciting at first, the relationship quickly turned sour.

"He used me and as you saw in the messages, he bribed me a lot and they took me out of the school I was in because of him, as they say, they have damaged my life and he hasn't even tried to fix it," stated the underage girl who has had her identity hidden.

The girl feels that Wander Franco damaged her life, and he has not tried to fix it. From missing school to the bribes, she feels like she has been taken advantage of.

Franco allegedly even gave the underage girl's mother money and a car as a gift for her consenting to the relationship. This is a story that can get much worse as more details emerge.

