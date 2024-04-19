"I touched Aly Raisman again" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares epic fan girl moment with 6x Olympic medalist gymnast

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is in Fort Worth, Texas, to participate in the NCAA gymnastics championship. Livvy and her fellow LSU Tigers were all set to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on April 18, 2024, in the semi-finals of the championships.

Before the event, during a press conference, Olivia Dunne had an epic fangirl moment as she clicked selfies with six-time Olympic medalist and former Babson College graduate Aly Raisman. The caption on her Instagram story read:

"Guys.. I just touched Aly Raisman again!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Take a look at the screenshot of the story here:

Screenshot from Olivia Dunne's story on Instagram

Livvy Dunne is arguably one of the most recognized college athletes in America; her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, on the other hand, is the No. 1 prospect in the minor leagues, itching to make his big league debut soon with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Trending

Olivia Dunne and her fellow Tigers teammates won the semifinal against the Razorbacks and have advanced to the NCAA finals with an overall score of 198.1125. Senior Haleigh Bryant, who just received the AAI award, was the shining light in LSU's semi-final victory.

The LSU Tigers will face the California Golden Bears in the NCAA Finals on Saturday.

On the other hand, Sknenes impressed again in his fourth minor league outing for the Indianapolis Indians. Skenes raked in eight strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched on Thursday to continue his run of not giving up a single earned run yet in the minor leagues.

While a call-up to the big leagues is still at a distance for MLB Pipeline's third overall prospect, he is definitely turning up the heat to put his name on notice.

Olivia Dunne is eagerly waiting to reunite with Paul Skenes after NCAA championship ends

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes haven't been able to see each other due to their busy schedules.

While Livvy is aiming to win her maiden NCAA title in her senior year, Paul Skenes is desperately eyeing getting a call-up.

Dunne earlier voiced her excitement about counting down the days to meet with her boyfriend once the championship ends and watch him pitch live in the big leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback