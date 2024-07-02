“I trust the next chapter” - Michael Harris remains optimistic as Braves outfielder works back from injury

In the middle of June, star outfielder Michael Harris went down with injury. The center fielder left a game with hamstring tightness and shortly thereafter was placed on the Injured List.

At the time, manager Brian Snitker acknowledged that what Harris experienced is usually bad news. A couple of weeks later, Harris still hasn't returned to action. Despite that, he remains optimistic that he will be just fine.

Harris is putting his trust in a higher power as he struggles with health:

"I trust the next chapter because I know the author."

Harris is far from the only injury that the Braves have sustained this season, but he is a detrimental loss. His defense in center field is almost unparalleled and he provided a quality bat at the top of the lineup. The Braves are eight games out of first place right now, with injuries to stars like Harris playing a pivotal role in their record.

Michael Harris latest in long line of key Braves injuries

The Atlanta Braves have been decimated by injury this season like few other teams have. Their ace Spencer Strider went down for the season with an injury early on. He will likely miss some time next year, too.

Reigning MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. is also done for the year and will likely miss a lot of time next year with a torn ACL. Michael Harris is currently out, and he's not expected to return for a while as he hasn't even begun running yet.

Michael Harris is still on the IL for the Braves (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Tyler Matzek is currently out as well. AJ Minter, Brian Anderson, Hurston Waldrep, AJ Smith-Shawver, Ian Anderson, Huascar Ynoa, Angel Perdomo, and others are or have been injured this year as well.

Harris' loss hurts a lot. He is the engine of the outfield and one of the best defensive center fielders in MLB. His ability to get to some hits helps the inferior defenders in left and right field. Without Harris, the whole outfield suffers. The lineup does as well since he's been the leadoff hitter who starts that game well for them often.

