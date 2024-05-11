“I was tunneling everything really well” -Tyler Glasnow reflects on dominant performance amid pitching duel loss against Padres' Michael King

Tyler Glasnow continued his excellent pitching skills for the LA Dodgers in their series opener against the San Diego Padres. Glasnow gave his team yet another spectacular outing and the Padres had a rough challenge as most hitters struggled to find their swing.

However, Glasnow faced an equally strong competition against his division rival, Michael King. While Glasnow gave up one home run in seven innings, King went scoreless for his team, helping them to secure a win.

Glasnow recorded 10 strikeouts, but King was one step ahead with 11. It was a strong pitching battle at Petco Park. Nevertheless, both pitchers were amazing and Glasnow rocked the mound again with just one home run and two walks.

Reflecting on his performance, Glasnow felt that he was consistent with his technique and approach in an interview with SportsNet LA. A little support from the plate would have helped him secure a win. Glasnow spoke to reporters after the 2-1 defeat:

"Everything felt good tonight, the fastball, slider, curveball, Tyler Glasnow said. "Angles were good, I felt I was tunneling everything really well."

Glasnow said he lost track when asked if he was aware of his strikeout count on both sides of the game.

"I didn't know mine. I know that it was a lot in the beginning and then tuckered off there so I just stopped thinking about it, but I ended up looking after but while it was happening I didn't know he had 11, but he shoved, he did a great job," Glasnow said referring to King.

Tyler Glasnow leads the MLB in strikeouts

Tyler Glasnow leads the league in strikeouts with 73. In 57 innings pitched, Glasnow keeps pushing the bar higher. The 30-year-old pitcher holds a 6-1 record on the season with a 2.53 ERA. Glasnow has a spectacular WHIP of 0.83.

Glasnow is an acquisition that has paid off for the Dodgers in several aspects and is one of their most valuable pitchers in the team's starting rotation.

Glasnow is followed by Garrett Crochet with 64 strikeouts, and Zack Wheeler with 63. Glasnow is also the leader in innings-pitched and is followed by Ranger Suarez with 54 innings. The Dodgers are predicted to win most of their games with Glasnow on the mound.

