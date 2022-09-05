"I have twice as many floors as you do wins" - Empire State Building Twitter hits back at Washington Nationals as the roast battle between the iconic skyscraper and the MLB team rages on

Last night, the Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets, 7-1. The Mets hit just four times during the game. This turned into a beef on Twitter between the Nats and the Empire State Building of all accounts. Somehow, the building managed to completely roast an entire sports team.

After a New York sports team wins, the Empire State Building usually lights up their spire with the team's colors. After the Mets took game one of the series against Washington, the building lit up in orange and blue. However, since the Nationals won last night, they had some choice words for the Empire State Building on Twitter.

Washington Nationals @Nationals Hey @EmpireStateBldg , if it’s easier click New York Giants colors and that will do Hey @EmpireStateBldg, if it’s easier click New York Giants colors and that will do

Nick @nxcv3 @JomboyMedia Still lost to the rotting corpse of Patrick Corbin. @JomboyMedia Still lost to the rotting corpse of Patrick Corbin.

The Washington Nationals suggested that the building switch its colors to that of the NFL's New York Giants. This is because they, like Washington, have a red and blue color scheme. The Empire State Building's Twitter account replied to this by saying:

"I have twice as many floors as you do wins." - @EmpireStateBldg

The Nationals have the worst record in Major League Baseball at 46-87. The total amount of floors in the Empire State Building is 103, including the observation deck. This meant that the Empire State Building was being quite generous, as they have around 2.5 times as many floors as Washington has wins.

Chuck Dial @chuckydizzle14 @JomboyMedia I’ve never seen a fucking building body an entire sports franchise. What a time to be alive @JomboyMedia I’ve never seen a fucking building body an entire sports franchise. What a time to be alive

It is safe to say that no one thought an entire sports team could get absolutely roasted by a building. Somehow, the Washington Nationals managed to do this, and it went viral on social media.

Apparently, this is not even the first time this has happened. The Empire State Building's Twitter account has roasted other teams in the past. Most recently, the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes were roasted by the iconic landmark.

Nevertheless, something like this completely sums up the Nationals' season this year. They are on pace to have one of the worst records in the MLB, and it does not look like things will get better.

What direction do the Washington Nationals head in now?

Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals have fallen extememly hard in the past few seasons. Just three seasons ago, in 2019, the Nationals took home their first World Series title. Now, they hold the worst record in baseball and will not be returning to the playoffs anytime soon.

In the beginning of the season, it seemed that they still had a sense of direction because they still had Juan Soto. Many thought the plan was to build around him in the upcoming seasons. However, Washington traded him away at the trade deadline, and it seems like there is currently no direction for the Nats. It is going to be interesting to see what steps they take in these next few seasons.

