"I've also begun a new life with someone from my native country" - Shohei Ohtani confirms he is married via bombshell announcement

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani broke the hearts of many teams after signing a record-shattering deal with the Los Angeles side after a frantic free agency. However, the Japanese two-way phenom has delivered yet another eye-catching news after reportedly announcing his marriage.

The two-time MVP took to his Instagram account to drop ground-breaking news for his fans and the entire baseball community. Ohtani revealed that he has started a 'new life' with a 'special someone' from his native country of Japan.

"Not only I have began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also... began a new life with someone from my native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married. I am excited for what is (to) come and thank you for your support."

Shohei Ohtani asks fans for their support as he embarks on a new journey

The Dodgers superstar was very secretive of the team he was going to join in free agency and maintains a similar stance about his personal life, hence there is still very little info about Shohei Ohtani's partner.

"The two of us (and our dog) will support each other and we hope to move forward together with all of our fans. We are still immature in many ways, but we would appreciate your kind support," he wrote in Japanese.

