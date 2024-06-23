"I've got 25 other guys in the room working their butt off" - Aaron Judge outlines Yankees clubhouse's competitiveness as driving force

The New York Yankees snapped their three-game losing streak as captain Aaron Judge continued his purple patch against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. The Yankees captain added to his home run tally in his team's series-leveling 8-3 win.

Aaron Judge registered his 28th home run of the season as his two-run shot in the bottom of the first inning helped the Yankees take the lead after Marcell Ozuna's solo home run in the top of the inning.

The Yankees captain is amidst a remarkable hitting stretch that started in May after a slow start to the season. When asked about the reason behind the turnaround in his hitting, Judge highlighted the competitive nature of the Yankees clubhouse.

"It's baseball," Aaron Judge on his remarkable turnaround. "You are going to have times when things don't go your way and you just got to keep working. You don't sit down a sulk because I've got 25 other guys in the room working their butt off every single day so you just gotta get to work." (Time stamp - 1:05)

Aaron Judge contributed with three RBIs on the night, making him the RBI leader with 70 this season. 25-year-old third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera also contributed with two RBIs on the night.

Judge also highlighted the contributions of star outfielder Juan Soto, who reached base four times and set up the Yankees captain's home run in the first inning with a walk.

“He works the count, did a great job getting on first and then my job is to try to keep the line moving,” Judge said. “Getting the chance to get those two runs and give us back the lead — that’s the game plan right there."

Aaron Judge hails Marcus Stroman's impact from the mound

While the Yankees offense grabbed the headlines, it was the rotation that came through for the Bronx Bombers after a couple of forgettable outings in the previous two games.

Yankees starter Marcus Stroman went 6.1 innings from the mound, allowing three runs and striking out six batters. It was a much-improved performance from the ace after Luis Gil and Carlos Rodon's back-to-back losses.

"Every time he (Stroman) gets on the mound we know what we are going to get from him," Judge said. "He is consistent, pounds the zone, works the pitches, and gives the offense a chance to work. It's been a treat to have him."

The Yankees are now level in the three-game series and have got the wind back in their sail after a comprehensive win. The Bronx Bombers will look to clinch the series with a win in the rubber game on Sunday.