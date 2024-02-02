"I've learned from this, I hope to regain their trust" - When Alex Bregman felt embarrassed due to Astros' sign-stealing scandal

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros shocked the baseball world when it was revealed the team used electronic means to steal opposing pitchers' signs. During the scandal, Houston won a World Series title in 2017.

The story did not come out until 2019 when The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich broke the news. Former pitcher Mike Fiers told the duo that the team used video cameras set up in center field and used audio and visual cues to tell their hitters what pitch was coming.

While none of the players were formally punished for their actions, they have been by fans who have not forgotten. The outcry of boos immediately after the story broke took its toll on players. The New York Times gathered quotes from the players during the 2020 season, including Alex Bregman, who was hoping to regain the trust of baseball fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yes. I've learned from this and I hope to regain their trust," Bregman said. "This team is going to work extremely hard to do that, on and off the field."

Even so, a few years after the scandal, many fans still hold the players accountable for their actions during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Expand Tweet

Players like Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve regularly receive boos in opposing ballparks. This will likely continue for the rest of their careers.

Alex Bregman was not the only Astros player who felt they had done wrong

Championship Series: Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers, Game 5 (Image via Getty)

Alex Bregman was not the only Astros player who felt they had wronged the game. Multiple other players, including Justin Verlander, came out to apologize for their actions that won them a World Series title.

"I wish I had said more," Verlander said. "Looking back, I can't go back, I can't reverse my decision. I wish I had said more. I don't want to get into too many specifics. I think we are here today to apologize as a team."

Verlander was one of the loudest opposers of sign stealing when he was with the Detroit Tigers. Many around the league were extremely critical of the three-time Cy Young Award winner.

Expand Tweet

We are headed into the 2024 season, and the team still cannot escape the scandal. It was a situation that caused many fanbases to band together in their hatred of the Astros.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.