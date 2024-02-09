Free agent hurler Jordan Montgomery is expected to sign by next Thursday, according to a report by MLB insider Jon Morosi. The insider expects a reunion with the Texas Rangers, with whom Montgomery won the World Series last year.

However, he also expects the Boston Red Sox to be a surprise kicker, as they are listening to offers from teams to offload Kenley Jensen's salary from the payroll. This could mean that they are preparing themselves to onboard Montgomery's services.

“I believe Montgomery will sign by Thursday. There is greater incentive for pitchers to sign than position players, because they generally need more time in camp to prepare for the regular season. The Rangers are the favorites to sign him, but I wonder if the Red Sox could make a late push by clearing salary with a Kenley Jansen trade," Morosi said.

This had fans cheering for the Red Sox, who have disappointed their fans this entire offseason. However, some fans didn't take this take of Morosi tying Montogomery to the Red Sox seriously and had no hopes of it being the reality.

"I like to stay hopeful with these rumors, but I’ve lost all faith. We won’t get him. You can call me out if we do," one fan said.

"Dude is not signing with Boston. Mike Maddux still works for the Rangers. Also, Boston is a dumpster fire," another fan took a jibe at the take.

Jordan Montgomery is among a few Scott Boras clients who are yet to be signed

Apart from Jordan Montgomery, other free agents such as Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman are also yet to be signed. They are all represented by Scott Boras, who has got quite a reputation in the league for getting what he wants.

"As we have discussed for weeks, all four players are represented by agent Scott Boras, who has never been afraid to wait for the right deal. The one that seems most likely by next week is Montgomery, who seems destined for a reunion with the Rangers if the two sides can agree on a number," Mark Feinsand said in his report.

Many analysts think that they will sign the remaining free agents once their asking price comes down. However, with Spring Training almost upon us, expect this last week to be filled with multiple All-Star signings.

