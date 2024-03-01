"I've never felt a greater honor" - Astros star JP France's wife Jessica shares touching note amid anticipation for their second child

Houston Astros RHP JP France and wife Jessica McCain France are expecting their second child after welcoming son Liam France in January 2023. Jessica took to Instagram to promote body positivity and showcase the couple's excitement in a story with the caption:

"I've never felt a greater honor than being the mother of our children."

Screenshot of Jessica McCain France's story on Instagram

With support from his wife Jessica and their son Liam, pitcher JP France of the Houston Astros made an incredible MLB debut last year against the Seattle Mariners after having been promoted from the minor leagues a day prior.

Their first date took place at JP's house after Jessica reached out to him on the dating app Bumble. This is how their journey began. Jessica, who was a chef in Aspen, talked to The Athletic about her experience and how she altered her life for JP and pushed for his career growth rather than her own.

On the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge on May 23, 2020, JP France proposed to Jessica. On February 6, 2021, the pair celebrated their marriage with friends and family in a lavish affair. The thrill and delight that JP France and Jessica's families experienced increased with the arrival of their son, Liam Patrick France, in January 2023.

JP France will hope to carry the positive momentum from his amazing rookie season with the Astros in 2024

The Houston Astros' J.P. France emerged as a legitimate big-league starter in the previous campaign. In a starting rotation with a few other constants, the rookie established himself as a mainstay.

Following his August deadline purchase, Justin Verlander is expected to pitch for the Houston Astros for the entire season. In the hierarchy of rotation, Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier, and Jose Urquidy will be ranked above him. When Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia recover from their elbow surgeries, they ought to take to the mound as well.

For JP to produce the amazing variability of the 2023 MLB season wouldn't be an obligation for the RHP, and he can very well contribute in other domains as a mid-reliever since the Astros have already signed one of the best closers in the game, Josh Hader.

JP France is one of just three rookie starters in the American League to have more wins than replacements, per FanGraphs. France's ERA at the end was 3.83. In their first big league season, he and Hunter Brown were two of the five rookie starters in the sport to pitch at least 130 innings.

