"I’ve never played the game for the stats" - New York Yankees superstar remains focused on team despite closing in on two phenomenal records 

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge is keeping his eye on the ultimate prize. He isn't as focused on individual accolades as he wants to win it all. The Yankees have had a hot and cold season, but the one thing that has remained consistent is Aaron Judge. The stoic Yankees star has remained calm, composed, and produced despite the fact that he is chasing two historic records.

With the season nearing its final stages, it is time to take stock of individual records. Judge is in the running for two very prestigious awards. He is on the verge of breaking Roger Maris' 61 year old record and the coveted Triple Crown. As per the New York Post, Judge discussed his views on his personal achievements in a postgame interview.

"I’m just playing the game I love. I’ve never played the game for the stats, or to see how I line up in certain categories," said Judge

Even with all the media pressure, Judge has remained a leader and role model in the clubhouse. His humble and hardworking attitude resonates with New York Yankees fans.

"I play to win. Having that mindset motivates me," added Judge

The frontrunner for the American League MVP is having an outstanding year. Judge has a .312/.415/.687 slash line with a league-leading 1.102 OPS. He has 123 RBIs, 162 hits, 119 runs, and 16 stolen bases so far.

MLB @MLB Two tonight and 57 this year for @TheJudge44 Two tonight and 57 this year for @TheJudge44! 😱 https://t.co/Ha00llRAph

In the home run category, no one is close to his level. Judge has 18 more home runs than any other player in the league. With 57 homer to date, Judge is averaging one every 2.47 games.

New York Yankees Aaron Judge remains humble despite being on the path to breaking two historic MLB records

Aaron Judge celebrates his fourth inning home run against the Minnesota Twins in the dugout with his teammates

No player has ever won a Triple Crown and broken the home run record in the same season. The New York Yankees outfielder can realistically achieve that feat.

In the home run and RBI categories, Judge looks safe. He leads Jose Ramirez by 11 RBIs with just 17 games remaining. Judge has already raised his batting average by 16 points this month to .312. He is now only four points behind the Minnesota Twins Luiz Arraez. If he can catch Arraez, the Triple Crown is certainly his for the taking.

YES Network @YESNetwork



#YANKSonYES Aaron Judge has raised his batting average by 15 points this month, putting him in position to chase a triple crown. @NancyNewmanYES breaks down hisnumbers. Aaron Judge has raised his batting average by 15 points this month, putting him in position to chase a triple crown. @NancyNewmanYES breaks down his 👑👑👑 numbers.#YANKSonYES https://t.co/Qm5pZtipYW

"Aaron Judge has raised his batting average by 15 points this month, putting him in position to chase a triple crown. @NancyNewmanYES breaks down his numbers." - Yes Network

The last AL player to win the triple crown was Miguel Cabrera back in 2012 with the Detroit Tigers.

Roger Maris' longstanding record is only four home runs away and Judge is under pressure from all sides. Will he swing hard for the fence to catch Maris? Or will he hit more for contact to improve his batting average and catch Arraez? Either way, it has been a fantastic season for the New York Yankees star slugger. He has proven himself to be a worthy contender for the AL MVP award this season.

