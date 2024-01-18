"I’ve never really seen a player perform well as a pitcher and a hitter" - When Hideki Matsui projected skepticism for Shohei Ohtani's two-way prowess

In the world of sports, the concept of a player excelling both as a pitcher and a hitter is a rarity, if not an anomaly. This skepticism was echoed by Hideki Matsui, a seasoned player with more than a decade of experience in Major League Baseball when he shared his reservations about Shohei Ohtani’s ambitious two-way talent during the initial days of his foray into the league.

Matsui’s doubts were captured in Jay Paris’s book, "Shohei Ohtani: The Amazing Story of Baseball’s Two-Way Japanese Superstar." Reflecting on his extensive career with four different teams, Matsui expressed uncertainty about Ohtani’s ability to simultaneously perform at an elite level as both a pitcher and a hitter. He candidly admitted:

"As far as I know, I’ve never really seen a player that performs well as a pitcher and a hitter."

However, despite his reservations, Matsui conveyed his well-wishes for Shohei Ohtani, acknowledging the unique challenge he had set for himself. Matsui’s words highlighted the skepticism that surrounded Ohtani’s unprecedented endeavor, emphasizing the rarity of such a dual proficiency in professional baseball.

“To be honest with you, I really don’t know what may come out of it, but I wish him well. If that’s something he wants to do and the team wants it, then why not?”

What is "Shohei Ohtani: The Amazing Story of Baseball’s Two-Way Japanese Superstar" about?

The book delves into Ohtani’s journey, chronicling his rise from being drafted by the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in 2012 to becoming a sought-after talent by all thirty MLB teams in 2017. The Los Angeles Angels ultimately provided Ohtani with the opportunity to realize his dream of being a two-way player, a chance to redefine the boundaries of traditional baseball roles.

The book, written in 2018, has readers witness Ohtani’s breakthrough moments, from a quiet spring training to a stellar regular season in 2018. His achievements, such as striking out 12 batters in his first two starts and homering in three consecutive games, solidified his status as a baseball phenom, drawing comparisons to the legendary Babe Ruth.

"Shohei Ohtani: The Amazing Story of Baseball’s Two-Way Japanese Superstar" captures the essence of a young player from rural Japan who dared to defy conventions and became a two-way star, echoing the greatness of a bygone era in Major League Baseball.

