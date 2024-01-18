Baseball
  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "I’ve never really seen a player perform well as a pitcher and a hitter" - When Hideki Matsui projected skepticism for Shohei Ohtani's two-way prowess

"I’ve never really seen a player perform well as a pitcher and a hitter" - When Hideki Matsui projected skepticism for Shohei Ohtani's two-way prowess

By Pablo Ricalde
Modified Jan 18, 2024 01:45 GMT
When Hideki Matsui projected skepticism for Shohei Ohtani
When Hideki Matsui projected skepticism for Shohei Ohtani's two-way talent during initial days

In the world of sports, the concept of a player excelling both as a pitcher and a hitter is a rarity, if not an anomaly. This skepticism was echoed by Hideki Matsui, a seasoned player with more than a decade of experience in Major League Baseball when he shared his reservations about Shohei Ohtani’s ambitious two-way talent during the initial days of his foray into the league.

Back in 2018, Hideki Matsui shared his reservations about Shohei Ohtani’s ambitious two-way talent
Back in 2018, Hideki Matsui shared his reservations about Shohei Ohtani’s ambitious two-way talent

Matsui’s doubts were captured in Jay Paris’s book, "Shohei Ohtani: The Amazing Story of Baseball’s Two-Way Japanese Superstar." Reflecting on his extensive career with four different teams, Matsui expressed uncertainty about Ohtani’s ability to simultaneously perform at an elite level as both a pitcher and a hitter. He candidly admitted:

"As far as I know, I’ve never really seen a player that performs well as a pitcher and a hitter."

However, despite his reservations, Matsui conveyed his well-wishes for Shohei Ohtani, acknowledging the unique challenge he had set for himself. Matsui’s words highlighted the skepticism that surrounded Ohtani’s unprecedented endeavor, emphasizing the rarity of such a dual proficiency in professional baseball.

“To be honest with you, I really don’t know what may come out of it, but I wish him well. If that’s something he wants to do and the team wants it, then why not?”

What is "Shohei Ohtani: The Amazing Story of Baseball’s Two-Way Japanese Superstar" about?

The book delves into Ohtani’s journey, chronicling his rise from being drafted by the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in 2012 to becoming a sought-after talent by all thirty MLB teams in 2017. The Los Angeles Angels ultimately provided Ohtani with the opportunity to realize his dream of being a two-way player, a chance to redefine the boundaries of traditional baseball roles.

The book, written in 2018, has readers witness Ohtani’s breakthrough moments, from a quiet spring training to a stellar regular season in 2018. His achievements, such as striking out 12 batters in his first two starts and homering in three consecutive games, solidified his status as a baseball phenom, drawing comparisons to the legendary Babe Ruth.

"Shohei Ohtani: The Amazing Story of Baseball’s Two-Way Japanese Superstar" captures the essence of a young player from rural Japan who dared to defy conventions and became a two-way star, echoing the greatness of a bygone era in Major League Baseball.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

Quick Links

Edited by Pablo Ricalde
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...