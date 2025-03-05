"I've never seen a more classless act in 30 years of baseball": When Nationals GM supported Bryce Harper after 'selfish' criticism by anonymous exec

Former Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper quickly found success in the big leagues. He charged onto the scene, winning the National League (NL) Rookie of the Year award in 2012.

A few years later, the young slugger would go on to win the 2015 NL MVP award. He was performing like the stud that he was made out to be when he was featured on a Sports Illustrated cover in 2009.

However, not everybody was thrilled to see Harper succeeding. In 2018, one anonymous NL executive called the slugger "overrated" and a "selfish, losing player," and that infuriated Washington's GM Mike Rizzo.

"I think it's just totally unfair on so many levels. First of all, Bryce Harper is a winner. He's been a winner his whole life. He's been Rookie of the Year, five-time All-Star, [and] and MVP," Rizzo said. [H/t USA Today]

Rizzo quickly came to his player's aid. He quickly shut down the thought that Harper was not a loser, being a five-time All-Star, Rookie of the Year, and an NL MVP.

As per Rizzo, Harper is not only a tremendous player, but has also given back to the community. There are still two baseball fields in the Washington area with his name on them.

"This guy has been a tremendous advocate for the Washington Nationals -- between the lines, in the dugout, in the clubhouse and in the community. His charitable endeavors and his philanthropic efforts have been second to none," Rizzo said.

"I've never seen a more classless, gutless chicken (bleep) act in my 30 years in baseball," he added.

Mike Rizzo wanted executive that fired shots at Bryce Harper to come out of hiding

Former Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper and Mike Rizzo (Photo via IMAGN)

This was not the first time Mike Rizzo heard somebody bashing one of his players. However, it usually came from the media side, not somebody else directly involved with another MLB team.

"If another team's executive [lambasted] a player and denigrate this player's ability level, his character, and his integrity, and not have the balls to put his name on it is cowardly and chicken (bleep). And he should be exposed for it," Rizzo said. [H/t USA Today]

Unfortunately, the executive who made those comments never came out of hiding.

