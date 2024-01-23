"I've never seen somebody take as many ground balls" - Ex-Rangers teammate Elvis Andrus heaps praise on Adrian Beltre's work ethic ahead of HOF ballot

Former Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus admired his ex-teammate and friend, Adrian Beltre. The latter, who has been one of the best third basemen in the game, is on the ballot for the Hall of Fame this year for the first time.

Andrus recollects his first year with the legend Adrian Beltre, where they reached the World Series in 2011. Despite having witnessed Beltre play before with Seattle and Boston, it was during spring training that he realized his greatness in the game.

In a recent interview at the MLB Network, he said

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“You know, he blew my mind,” Andrus said. "I've played the previous two years when he was with Seattle and then with Boston, you know the type of player he is, what he can do on the field. But in spring training, he blew my mind with the way he prepared. I've never seen somebody take as many ground balls as Adrian"

The infielder said Beltre's effort and commitment to the game were unrivaled. He mentioned a routine in which he used to take 120 ground balls per day during spring training to demonstrate his exceptional fielding ability.

Adrian Beltre hates if someone touches his head

Beltre is one of the most beloved players in the Rangers' history. He hit for the cycle three times in his career (in 2008, 2012, and 2015), making him one of the six players in MLB history.

Adrian Beltre is known for his passion, humor, and competitiveness on the field. In the interview, Andrus shared a humorous insight about the former Rangers star who won't let anyone touch his head.

"For the people who don't know, Adrian Beltre hates anyone in the world, no matter if you're his family or close friend, he will not let you or allow you to touch his head," he said.

As Beltre awaits the Hall of Fame results, Andrus is optimistic about his former teammate’s chances.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.