"I’ve never seen someone so comfortable in their own skin” – Yankees commentator praises Juan Soto’s ability to remain himself under the bright lights

New York Yankees commentator Suzyn Waldman is baffled by the emergence of Juan Soto. The slugger has gotten off to a stellar start, posting a .352 batting average with four home runs through 19 games.

Soto has also gotten the job done in the outfield as well, covering ground and throwing out runners. He has been a reason why the Bronx Bombers have gotten off to a 13-6 start.

However, Waldman is more impressed with the way Soto carries himself. She joined a recent episode of Foul Territory TV to discuss the nature of the three-time All-Star.

"I've never seen anything like this. I've seen a lot of stars walk in - He's 25 years old, I've never seen somebody so comfortable in their own skin as is Juan Soto," - said Waldman.

Waldman has certainly seen a lot of big names walk into the Yanks clubhouse and is still amazed at how Soto handles himself.

"He knows who he is, he knows what he does" - said Waldman.

For somebody with a lot of history with the club, that says a lot about Soto's character. This trade could not have gone better for the Bronx Bombers.

Can Juan Soto and the Yankees keep their foot on the pedal all season?

New York Yankees - Juan Soto and Aaron Judge (Image via Getty)

The New York Yankees are one of the hottest teams in the league right now. They and the Cleveland Guardians are the only two teams in the league that have reached 13 wins.

Juan Soto has been a huge part of the team's early success so far. While tearing the cover off the ball, he also leads the league in walks and the American League in OBP.

However, it has not just been Soto that has gotten off to a hot start. Multiple other hitters have stepped up this season, including the young sluggers, Anthony Volpe and Oswaldo Cabrera.

They have picked up the slack for Aaron Judge, who has not gotten off to the greatest start. He is currently hitting .183 with three home runs, but he can get hot instantly.

Once Judge catches up with the rest of the offense, the rest of the league could be doomed. This offense can hurt you in more ways than one, and there is not an easy at-bat in that lineup. The Yanks look like the real deal.

