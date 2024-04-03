"I've been playing for a long time" - Mookie Betts reflects on milestone moment in Dodgers' narrow win over the Giants

Mookie Betts is probably the hottest hitter on the Los Angeles Dodgers squad right now. Even Shohei Ohtani is trailing the slugger when it comes to performance. Betts unleashed power against the Giants smashing his fifth home run on the season.

The Dodgers extended their lead as they won six of their eight games. However, the last game was a narrow victory with a 5-4 final score. Betts crossed a milestone as he smashed his 1,500th career hit, helping his team to win.

The lead-off slugger spoke about his achievement in a post-game interview with Sports Net LA.

"I've been playing for a long time, but it's super cool and I'm glad I was able to help the team win," Mookie Betts said.

When asked about the secret to his success, Betts said his last few games were not up to the mark and he felt the need to improve.

"Just playing the game and wanting to win. I really want myself and the guys to just win ballgames you know. I think when you switch your focus to that, everything seems to work out," Betts continued.

The Dodgers star was so focused on winning the game that he was unaware of his milestone until Freddie Freeman congratulated him.

Mookie Betts leads the MLB in home runs

After his fifth home run, Betts tops the list of home run leaders for the 2024 MLB season. Betts is trailed by Teoscar Hernandez, Mike Trout, and Bryce Harper. Mookie Betts is batting .500 and counting. In 28 appearances, the 31-year-old has managed to reach base 23 times.

Betts recorded one stolen base and scored two runs after going 2 for 5 against the Giants. His fifth home run came off the Giants' veteran pitcher, Logan Webb. Betts is slashing .500/.605/ and 1.772 this season. He drove in 15 runs and 11 RBIs in total.

With almost the entire season ahead of him, Betts can easily break more records. His consistent hitting prowess and potential to score could make him finish as the MVP. Undoubtedly, the Dodgers star is doing a fantastic job at the shortstop position. Betts is keen on adding another Golden Glove award to his list.

