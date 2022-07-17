"I've seen enough. Call him up" "Holy f**k!" - St. Louis Cardinals prospect leaves fans in awe with a 100.5 MPH throw in the MLB Futures Game

The MLB Futures Game took place tonight as the game's top prospects were able to shine at Dodger Stadium. During the game, St. Louis Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn made an incredible throw at shortstop.

Winn threw the ball from shortstop to first base at an incredible 100.5 MPH!

"@Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn just recorded a 100.5 MPH throw in the #FuturesGame!" -@MLB

The fastest recorded throw by an infielder in the Statcast era was recorded at 97.8 MPH by Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz earlier this week. Winn shattered this record in the Futures Game.

Masyn Winn basically told Oneil Cruz to hold my beer as he easily broke the record by almost three MPH's.

Many baseball fans took to Twitter to react to the insane throw by Winn. Here, we'll look at some of the best reactions across the platform.

The Cardinals prospect is currently playing at Double-A Springfield, but many fans are wanting him in the big leagues after seeing him throw.

Fans simply cannot believe that he was able to throw the ball this hard.

Simply put, the Cardinals may have found their future shortstop for years to come after watching Winn throw an absolute laser across the diamond.

St. Louis Cardinals blowout Cincinnati Reds in Game 2 of series

Paul Goldschmidt rounds the bases after a home run during this afternoon's Cincinnati Reds v St. Louis Cardinals game.

The Cardinals won the second game of their weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 11-3. The team has now taken the first two of the series and improved their record to 50-44.

Miles Mikolas earned the win for the Cards as he went 7 innings, allowing just one earned run. Paul Goldschmidt lauched his 300th career home run of his career as he continues his MVP-caliber season.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Paul Goldschmidt joins the 300 home run club! Paul Goldschmidt joins the 300 home run club! https://t.co/66XHFUx10E

"Paul Goldschmidt joins the 300 home run club!" -@Talkin' Baseball

The St. Louis Cardinals will look for the sweep tomorrow afternoon as they play their final game before the All-Star break. Steven Matzz will be making his return tomorrow as he is activated off the IL.

