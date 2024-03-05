"I've seen enough, we're going back-to-back" - Rangers fans elated after Evan Carter blasts two home runs against the Mariners

Many expect a big season from Texas Rangers prospect Evan Carter. He is coming into the new year as one of the team's top prospects and could be a pivotal part of the team's success.

So far through spring training, he has not disappointed, and that was especially true on Tuesday. In a spring game against the Seattle Mariners, Carter hit two consecutive home runs, one in the first inning and one in the second.

Both home runs came off Logan Gilbert, who struggled during his Tuesday start. Gilbert went 1.1 innings, giving up six runs on five hits and a walk.

Rangers fans could not be happier seeing their prospects light up the scoreboard. They are preparing for another magical run this year and defending their World Series title.

"I've seen enough, we're going back-to-back" one fan posted.

"Love to see it!" another fan posted.

Carter was not particularly well known before bursting onto the scene last year. Now, he is a household name in Texas, but he is not the only young player fans should be excited about.

Rangers slugger Evan Carter is not the only prospect fans should be animated about

Texas Rangers Evan Carter (Image via Getty)

Evan Carter is one of the top prospects that have Rangers fans ready for the new season. He burst onto the scene in a short amount of time last season and should be more comfortable this season.

However, he is not the only young player that fans should be excited about. Outfielder Wyatt Langford is close to making a name for himself in the league and could make the team out of camp, although that seems far-fetched.

Last year, CBS Sports had Langford listed as the second-best player in the draft class. He was selected as the fourth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and has been impressive in rookie ball.

Langford hit .360 with 10 home runs and 12 stolen bases last season in the minors. He played in all four minor-league levels last season and handled it well. He is considered a complete hitter, being able to take his power to all sides of the field. Langford is also strong, making his power look easy.

One knock on his game is his arm strength. He is thought to have an average arm at best and will likely be limited to left field unless he works on that.

