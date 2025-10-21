"I've seen every sacrifice" - Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s father reacts to the Blue Jays superstar's 2025 ALCS MVP Award win

During the 2025 ALCS against the Seattle Mariners, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. claimed the ALCS MVP Award after finishing with a .385 batting average. In the series that went to the wire, Guerrero collected 10 hits, including three doubles and three home runs, drove in four runs, and scored six.The 26-year-old also drew four walks compared to two strikeouts, leading to a 1.330 OPS. After the Blue Jays lost the first two games of the series, Guerrero played a crucial role in helping them rally to win the series and advance to their first World Series since 1993.Nobody could be prouder of Guerrero Jr.'s achievement than his MLB legend father, with whom he shares his first name. The Angels Hall of Famer has achieved almost everything in the big leagues, except for a World Series ring.On Tuesday, Guerrero Jr.'s father celebrated his son's ALCS MVP triumph with an Instagram post.&quot;I’ve seen every sacrifice, every workout, every tear. Watching him become the ALCS MVP is the reward for all of it. 🏆 You’re great, son! ❤️ [Vladimir Guerrero Jr.],&quot; he captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGuerrero Jr.'s father made it to the World Series once, for the Texas Rangers in 2010, but lost to the San Francisco Giants in five games. A nine-time All-Star and eight-time Silver Slugger Award winner, Guerrero was the American League MVP in 2004.Guerrero played his first eight seasons [1996 to 2003] in the MLB with the Montreal Expos before joining the Angels in 2004. He played in LA till 2009. His final two seasons were with the Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles.Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s father reacts to the Blue Jays star's chilling messageAfter winning Game 6 of the 2025 ALCS against the Seattle Mariners, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. told Sportsnet reporter Hazel Mae that he was ready for the decisive Game 7 and wanted to win it for Toronto.&quot;I was born ready. I was born ready, and I want it all for this city,&quot; Guerrero Jr. said.Reacting to his son's chilling message, Guerrero Jr.'s father posted a picture of the Blue Jays star on his Instagram.&quot;A True Warrior ❤️,&quot; Guerrero Jr.'s dad captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn Game 6, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contributed to the Blue Jays' 6-2 victory with a solo home run and a run scored on a wild pitch. He went 2 for 4 at the plate, continuing his dominant postseason run, eventually becoming the 2025 ALCS MVP.