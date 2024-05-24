"I’ve seen him grow into one of the most fearless hitters in the league” – Astros manager Joe Espada praises Kyle Tucker’s development in the MLB

Houston Astros slugger Kyle Tucker has been tearing the cover off the ball this season. He currently leads all MLB in home runs and OPS and is a close second in slugging and walks.

He has been a bright spot for the club as they have struggled to get into a groove. They currently sit in third place in the American League West with a 22-28 record, 4.5 games out of first place.

First-year manager Joe Espada has been more than impressed with the hitter Tucker has grown into. He joined MLB Network radio to discuss the outfielder's success.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've seen him grow into one of the most fearless hitters in the league. [I've had] a front row seat for the last seven years watcvhing him turning into a great hitter," said Espada.

Expand Tweet

It is not just power with Tucker, he is a great all-around hitter. Through 49 starts, he holds a .288 batting average and is a lifetime .274 hitter.

"Every time he comes to the plate we know something special can happen and he's been able to carry us for the first two months of the season," said Espada.

if it was not for Tucker, Houston's record could be a lot worse. Fortunately, he has been able to keep the club afloat, and they still have time to gain control of the division they have won the last three seasons.

With some help, Kyle Tucker and the Astros can put their horrid start behind them

Houston Astros - Kyle Tucker (Image via USA Today)

While Kyle Tucker has had a fantastic start to the season, some other different-makers in the lineup are starting to follow his lead. Third baseman Alex Bregman is starting to come out of his shell after a miserable start at the plate, which is great to see.

Expand Tweet

Jeremy Pena has also been another bat that the team has relied on this season. He is hitting .326 with five home runs, which is already half the home runs he hit all of last season.

Finally, the club is starting to get some much-needed arms back into their rotation. Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, and Cristian Javier have all returned to the rotation. Lance McCullers Jr. is still waiting to return, but the club has not stated when that could be.

The Astros still have some work to do, but things are looking up in Houston. No way could a team with this much talent stay down all season long.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback