"I've been sliding like that for years" - Aaron Judge justifies incident as controversial call at second base sparks debate

On Sunday, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees recorded an impressive 15-5 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers at the American Family Field Stadium.

Aaron Judge put the Yankees 1-0 ahead in the first inning by hitting a 441-foot homer, his sixth of the season. However, the 32-year-old was also a topic of controversy for his move in the sixth inning.

Judge slid into second base with his left arm raised high when Brewers shortstop Willy Adames tried to make a throw to complete a double play. The ball hit Judge’s hand, allowing Alex Verdugo to safely reach first base.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Yankees scoreboard was at a seven-run lead by the end of the sixth inning. Reporter Bryan Hoch shared what Aaron Judge said about his slide:

"That's never happened before in my life. I've been sliding like that for years. I was more concerned about how (Willy) Adames has a great arm. I thought I broke my finger there. There was no concern on my part (about interference). I've been doing that for years."

Expand Tweet

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy argued with the umpires, asking for interference to be called. Even after the game talking with the press, Murphy continued to make his point about why the outcome should have been different.

“I think he was trying to purposely obstruct. It’s my opinion. I don’t know what his intent was,” Murphy said (via MLB.com). “He seems like a wonderful man, but very competitive also. So there might’ve been a chance.”

Aaron Judge’s slide was deemed legal by the umpires despite protests from the Brewers.

Umpire admits Aaron Judge's slide should have been interference

After the game, Crew chief Andy Fletcher agreed that it was an incorrect call.

"On the field, we got together and did the best that we could to come up with the correct answer. After looking at it off the field in replay, it appears that the call was missed," Fletcher said.

Expand Tweet

"We did everything we could to get together and get it right. But after looking at it, it appears that it should’ve been called interference," he added.

Fletcher agreed that Judge’s raised hand wasn’t a natural part of the slide, and it should have been called interference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback