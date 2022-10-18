"I voted for Obama" - Throwback to the time when MLB legend Derek Jeter spoke openly about voting for Barack Obama over Republican nominee John McCain in the 2008 US presidential election

Derek Jeter and Barack Obama rank very high on the list of the most influential people in the United States of America in the 21st century. The pair excelled in their respective fields with style and class while remaining hugely popular amongst the general public.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred (L) and former player Derek Jeter (R) visit with friends before an exhibition baseball game between the Cuban national baseball team and the Major League Baseball team Tampa Bay Devil Rays at the Estado Latinoamericano March 22, 2016 in Havana, Cuba. Cuban President Raul Castro and U.S. President Barack Obama attended the game, the first time a sittng president has visited Cuba in 88 years.

The former New York Yankees star and former President of the United States of America also share quite a lot in common. They’re both sons of black fathers and white mothers. They have a cool, calm, and composed persona, a trait that has allowed them to scale the greatest heights!

While Derek Jeter has rarely spoken about politics openly, he admitted in an interview in 2014 that he voted for Obama over Republican nominee John McCain in the 2008 presidential election.

“I don’t have to get into politics. I voted for Obama,” he said. “But another thing I realized is my job is as a baseball player, so I stick with what I know the best.”

It was clear that they were both fans of one another, and there is mutual respect between the two. The two also famously share a love for golf.

Golf Channel @GolfChannel President Obama claims Derek Jeter hustled him in golf. The Captain doesn’t lose: bit.ly/1ML74Jm http://t.co/mctIuX0yFK President Obama claims Derek Jeter hustled him in golf. The Captain doesn’t lose: bit.ly/1ML74Jm http://t.co/mctIuX0yFK

Obama is funnily 13-years-older than Jeter. The former rose to power while the latter was nearing the end. Apart from being a brilliant ballplayer and president, the pair are also incredibly nice human beings and were very down-to-earth leaders.

Barack Obama called Derek Jeter an old baseballer in an interview

Obama and Derek Jeter sat down for an interview together in June 2016, where they spoke about various things, life, and its various aspects being the most important.

Trusting the process and continuing to work towards their results was something Jeter stressed on, and Obama echoed his thoughts. Obama, however, did not shy away from praising Jeter for his incredible achievements at the New York Yankees.

The two also got into some entertaining banter with the President teasing Jeter about his career:

“For a baseball player, you were old. Let’s face it. C’mon, man. We saw you trying to run around those bases,” Obama said.

Watch the video to see exactly what they discussed.

