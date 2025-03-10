"I wanna get this again and again" - Shohei Ohtani sends heartwarming reaction to exclusive Diamond Club honor surprise

Japanese two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani had a historic 50-50 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first year with the team in 2024 after signing a $700 million contract last offseason.

He also won the World Series with the team in his maiden postseason run since making his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Angels. He was rewarded with his third MVP title after a historic 2024.

Baseball trading cards and collectibles manufacturers, Topps, also shared a special one-of-one card with the Japanese slugger ahead of the 2025 season. The three-time MVP was initially surprised by the image on the MLB The Show 25 Diamond League card as it featured the image of Ohtani holding his dog, Decoy. The Japanese slugger had a 99 overall rating.

"I wanna get this again and again," Ohtani said after receiving the exclusive card.

Shohei Ohtani is the joint-highest rated player in the 2025 edition of the popular video game, set to release later this month. Ohtani shares his 99 overall rating with New York Mets' $765 million signing Juan Soto and New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge.

Mike Trout praises former teammate Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani rose to stardom with his two-way ability for the Angels before making a record to the Dodgers. One of the stars to have witnessed Ohtani's remarkable two-way ability from close quarters was his former teammate Mike Trout.

"I watched him do what he does on the mound from center field for all those years," Mike Trout told Sportico. "I've never seen a player like him. Not both ways like that. He's incredible."

Ohtani was restricted from pitching in his first season with the Dodgers after he underwent surgery to repair is elbow in 2023. However, the Japanese star made up for it by becoming the first player in MLB history to record 50+ home runs and 50+ stolen bases in a season in 2024. Trout reflected on his historic feat, saying:

"His season was pretty incredible. It was fun to watch and to follow. It was good for baseball, too. Everyone knows what he's capable of. To be able to put up that kind of numbers consistently is pretty amazing."

With Shohei Ohtani set to resume pitching later this year, Mike Trout could face his former teammate on the mound for the first time since going against him in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

