"I wanna be the last number you call" - Blake Snell's wife Haeley gets a unique birthday wish from NBA star Zach LaVine's spouse Hunter

Blake Snell's wife, Haeley, turned 31 on Sunday, and she had a lot of memories to share. She posted several photos of her loved ones, including the LA Dodgers pitcher and their two sons, Kaedyn and another one who was born last month.In one photo, Haeley posed on a soccer field with the love of her life in casual outfits as they enjoyed their team Los Angeles Football Club register a 4-1 win against the Real Salt Lake.In another photo, she captures her two sons, who need to be carried in strollers while going somewhere like a shopping mall or a supermarket. One photo shows the newborn wrapped in LA-decked black and white cloth. Another photo captures Kaedyn doing something on a table.&quot;31 😊🧁&quot; she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnder the comments section, several of her closed ones poured birthday wishes for her. Snell dropped her nickname in the comments:&quot;That's my shordy!!&quot;Another person to drop by in the comments section was NBA star Zach LaVine's wife, Hunter LaVine, who wrote:&quot;I wanna be the last number you call late at night.&quot;Comments sectionBlake Snell's wife, Haeley and Zach LaVine's wife, Hunter, are sisters. Both often comment on each other's social media posts.Blake Snell talks about fatherhood, sharing two sons with HaeleyBlake Snell's family went from being three to four when they welcomed their second son in August. Their first son, Kaedyn, was born in June 2024.During an interview last month with David Bassey, Snell described becoming a father again as &quot;awesome,&quot; but also admitted that the early days are always nerve-wracking.&quot;It's awesome,&quot; Snell said. &quot;You forget how much for me, like obviously love him to death, but when there's there's so little to start and it's it's like nerve wracking and scary, and you know you just want to do everything like the perfect way.&quot;Snell also appreciated Haeley's role as a doting mother since Snell is sometimes away because of baseball duties.&quot;So that's been uh, you know, getting used to that part again has been tough for me,&quot; Snell added. &quot;But yeah, Mama is the best. She's uh, yeah, she's the best. I'd be lost without her.&quot;On the baseball front, Snell is in the middle of a season with hopes of making a deep run in the postseason. Due to injuries in the early half, he has started only 10 games in which he has posted a 2.44 ERA to go along with 67 strikeouts against 25 walks.