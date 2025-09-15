  • home icon
  "I don't wanna have any regret" - Garrett Crochet gets candid about adding "extra gas" as Red Sox escape Yankees sweep

"I don't wanna have any regret" - Garrett Crochet gets candid about adding "extra gas" as Red Sox escape Yankees sweep

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 15, 2025 04:08 GMT
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox - Source: Imagn
Garrett Crochet gets candid about adding "extra gas" as Red Sox escape Yankees sweep - Source: Imagn

The Boston Red Sox avoided a series sweep against the New York Yankees after ace Garrett Crochet helped them to a 6-4 win in the series finale on Sunday

Garrett Crochet was at his sublime best in Sunday's start as the Red Sox ace went six innings deep, allowing five hits, three earned runs with a season-high 12 strikeouts.

The Red Sox ace said he's willing to give it "extra gas" leaving nothing to chance with Boston involved in an intense race for the playoffs.

"We're near the end here (regular season), I don't want to have any regret on my mind here in a couple weeks, " Crochet said. "Just trying to do everything I can to put us in a good spot and if that means giving it a little extra gas, although I didn't feel like I had to give it extra, it was a packed house tonight. We already talked about it being a must-win game, just doing everything I could."
Boston has been rotating their starters, managing their workload with a potential spot in the playoffs looming. The rest has worked well for Crochet, per manager Alex Cora.

"For all those questions about workload and (velocity) down, I think the last (pitch) was 99 mph,” Cora said. “We took care of him to take care of us. Hopefully the rest of the month and the next one he’s a huge part of it.”
Garrett Crochet credits Red Sox offense's onslaught for Sunday's win

While Garrett Crochet was immense from the mound in the series finale, the Red Sox offense provided the ace with a headstart, scoring five time on five hits against Yankees' Will Warren to give the team a 6-0 lead in the opening frame.

"We already talked about it being a must-win game, just trying to do everything I could,” Crochet said. “We were just trying to re-right the ship. The offense came out big early and I was trying to do my best to maintain the lead."

With the loss in the series finale, the Yankees' lead over the Red Sox was reduced to 1.5 games for the top AL Wild Card spot.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
