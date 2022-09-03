Create

"I want Boone fired tonight" "Team is next level pathetic" - New York Yankees fans react to team's blowout loss to Tampa Bay Rays as division lead continues to shrink

New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays
New York fans demanded change as the New York Yankees continued to struggle in the second half of the season, losing the opening game of the weekend series to the Tampa Bay Rays, 9-0. The team is now 79-53 for the season.

After once leading the division by double digits, their lead over the Rays is down to five games.

FINAL: Rays 9, Yankees 0.
While the second-half collapse by the Yankees may be in part due to Brian Cashman's inability to acquire a starting pitcher, fans want manager Aaron Boone fired.

@Yankees Even though it is more Cashman's fault I want Boone fired tonight. Desperate times call for desperate measures. Let either Mendoza or Rojas manage the team for the rest of the season.

The Yankees' recent performance has been pathetic for many fans.

@Yankees Team is next level pathetic. Can’t score if there isn’t a guy with a 5 era on the mound

The Yankees' record in the second half of the season is now 15-24. Fans are calling this an epic collapse.

I’ve never hated a Yankees team more than this. Almost impossible after last year
The 2022 New York Yankees, the biggest collapse in MLB history.

After being the first team to 70 wins, the Yankees have now struggled. This has been a frustrating year for many fans.

@Yankees_Beisbol fire Boone

Aaron Boone has been the manager of the Yankees for five seasons and is still yet to reach a World Series with the team. A lot of pressure will be on the Yankees to go far in the postseason in 2022.

Many feel that Boone should have been fired a couple of months ago.

@Yankees Seriously.,. Boone and the hitting coach shows you all you need to know what Cashman and Hal know about baseball 00000. Both should have been fired a month ago

Overall, the 2022 Yankees season has been one of the most frustrating in recent memory for fans. From being the best team in all of baseball to now struggling to hold onto an AL East title, inconsistency has been the story of the season.

Domingo German pitches during tonight's New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays game. The Yankees fell by a score of 9-0.

The Rays were on the scoreboard early thanks to an RBI single by David Peralta in the fourth inning.

𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗟𝗧𝗔 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗙𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 🤌The @RaysBaseball strike first!Watch ➡️ bspts.cc/tampa-bay-rays#MLB | #RaysUp https://t.co/D0h8eDiS5r
"PERALTA PERFECTION" - Bally Sports Sun: Rays

The Rays extended their lead to 3-0 on a two-run home run by Christian Bethancourt. It was his ninth home run of the season.

𝐁𝐄𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐓 𝐆𝐎𝐄𝐒 𝐘𝐀𝐑𝐃!The @RaysBaseball take a 3-0 lead 😁Watch ➡️ bspts.cc/tampa-bay-rays@RaysBaseball | #RaysUp https://t.co/G8AkDDqy98
"Bethancourt goes yard! The @RaysBaseball take a 3-0 lead" - Bally Sports Sun: Rays

The Rays would then add six more runs to get the game out of hand for the New York Yankees. The Yankees will look to even up the series tomorrow night in game two with the first pitch scheduled for 6:10 PM EDT.

