‘I want to be a Brave for life’ - Atlanta Braves trailblazer Ronald Acuna Jr. expresses desire to see out his career with reigning NL East winners

When sixteen-year old Ronald Acuna Jr. inked a $100,000 signing bonus with the Braves in 2014, few in Atlanta had ever heard of him, and fewer still imagined he would become what amounts to a franchise player. However, a decade later, that's exactly what he has become.

2023 was a beyond-special season for the 26-year old. In addition to leading the league in on-base percentage, OPS, OPS+, and total bases, Acuna Jr. became the first player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases, doing so with 41 and 73 respectively. After the season, the Venezuelan was unanimously voted in as the NL MVP.

On February 16, Ronald Acuna Jr. reported to training camp in North Port, Florida. After taking batting practice, the superstar fielded questions from the media. In response to a question from AJC's Justin Toscano about his long-term plan in Atlanta, Acuna did not mince words.

"Ronald Acuña Jr.: "It's not a secret that I want to be a Brave for life. That's my hope. I hope I can stay here forever. Hopefully we can make that happen soon." (@ from @JustinCToscano!)" - Sarah K. Spencer

With his team set to get their pre-season underway on February 24 against the Tampa Bay Rays, Acuna provided a refreshingly clear answer. According to the 6-foot outfielder "It's not a secret that I want to be a Brave for life."

For Acuna Jr., the road to glory was not an easy one. In the summer of 2021, the Atlanta Braves star tore his ACL during a game. Although many believed that the future of his career hung in the balance, Acuna Jr. pursued an agressive rehab regimen, and was back in the lineup the following April.

"The sound of a home run off Acuna's bat. (via @Braves)" - FOX Sports: MLB

The 2023 season was historic not just for Acuna, but also for his team. In addition to setting the MLB record for the highest slugging percentage ever recorded by a team in the regular season, the Braves also tied the 2019 Minnesota Twins for the most home runs hit in a season.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is already a presumptive Hall of Famer

Despite his young age, Ronald Acuna Jr. has already made history. With his eight-year, $100 million contract with the Braves set to expire at the end of 2026, his team has all the information they need to start drawing up a big-time extension. Keeping in mind all that Ronnie has already done for the organization, there is no telling the mastery he has yet to show fans in future years.

