"I want Castillo!" "Definitely a last resort option" - New York Yankees fans cast skepticism over potential move for Angels right-hander Noah Syndergaard

The New York Yankees have significantly boosted their left-handed hitting by adding All-Star Andrew Benintendi to their ranks. Tuesday’s trade deadline is fast approaching, and they still have more business to conduct.

Finding a starting pitcher is the next area of focus and the Yankees have been linked with three names. Cincinnati Reds’ Luis Castillo seems to be the top choice, followed by Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics.

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, Noah Syndergaard is also on the Yankees’ radar. The Los Angeles Angels right-hander is third in the running behind Castillo and Montas.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff



He's 'running third' behind Frankie Montas and Luis Castillo. Yankees are interested in Noah Syndergaard, per @JonHeyman He's 'running third' behind Frankie Montas and Luis Castillo. Yankees are interested in Noah Syndergaard, per @JonHeyman.He's 'running third' behind Frankie Montas and Luis Castillo. https://t.co/tpfZd4QhRX

"Yankees are interested in Noah Syndergaard, per @JonHeyman. He's 'running third' behind Frankie Montas and Luis Castillo." - B/R Walk-Off

Syndergaard has pitched reasonably well this term with a 3.83 ERA in 15 starts. However, his 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings are by far the lowest of his career. He signed a one-year deal with the Angels worth $21 million last November.

New York Yankees fans cast doubt over Noah Syndergaard move

The New York Yankees want Luis Castillo ahead of everyone else. Fans are clearly not excited by the idea of going after Syndergaard, even as a back-up measure.

linkybeast @chowfun711 @BRWalkoff @JonHeyman Should be a distant 3rd. Montas or Castillo would give them a solid #2 behind cole. Wonder who’d be the odd man out in the playoff rotation if they do add a pitcher @BRWalkoff @JonHeyman Should be a distant 3rd. Montas or Castillo would give them a solid #2 behind cole. Wonder who’d be the odd man out in the playoff rotation if they do add a pitcher

Rolando @OrlandoCash4HM @BRWalkoff @JonHeyman Totally the back up back up option right ?? .. is there enough tread left on the tires of a mid season retread from Matt Blake to make it worth it or does this become Andrew Henny?? Again @BRWalkoff @JonHeyman Totally the back up back up option right ?? .. is there enough tread left on the tires of a mid season retread from Matt Blake to make it worth it or does this become Andrew Henny?? Again

Castillo has priority, but a deal for him is going to be very complicated. The Cincinnati Reds are asking the Yankees for one of their top two shortstop prospects, either Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza.

The Yankees are understood to be unwilling to part ways with either of them. The Dodgers are also in the mix for Castillo, so the task at hand isn’t going to be any easier.

Yankees’ number two option, Montas, has compiled a 3.18 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP with 109 strikeouts in 104.2 innings across 19 starts. A deal for him is going to be less complicated, but it all comes down to the Yankees’ intent.

🤠 @fatherofoceans @BRWalkoff @JonHeyman Translation: Yankees aren’t getting Castillo or montas so be prepared for syndergaard @BRWalkoff @JonHeyman Translation: Yankees aren’t getting Castillo or montas so be prepared for syndergaard

The Yankees desperately need to add depth to their bullpen. They already have established names like Nestor Cortes and Gerrit Cole, but they need security. Cortes has pitched 101.2 innings this term, having already surpassed his MLB-high.

Time being not on their side; the New York Yankees must decide fast. The choice is simple - either meet the Reds’ demand and undercut the Dodgers for Castillo, or swoop in for Montas. Ideally, it would be one of them, because Syndergaard doesn’t seem like the answer Yankees fans want to hear.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far