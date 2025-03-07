"I don't want to be a distraction for the team" - Garrett Crochet reveals major plans with Red Sox ahead of 2025 MLB season

Garrett Crochet is getting ready for his new start with the Boston Red Sox. After spending four seasons with the Chicago White Sox, the team traded him in December for a haul of prospects.

This past season was an important one for Crochet as this was his first year converting to a starter. He did well, considering the poor team he was playing on, holding down 3.58 ERA with a career-high 209 strikeouts.

Crochet signed a one-year, $3.8 million deal for the 2025 season. He hopes to sign a contract extension and stay in Boston past this year. However, he does not want to become a nuisance during the season, via the Boston Globe.

"For me personally, once the season starts, I would like for whatever conversations are currently being had to be placed on the back burner unil the following offseason," said Crochet.

The hard-throwing lefty does not want to become a distraction once the season rolls along. He is focused on helping Boston rise in the always-competitive American League East.

"We have a big season ahead of us and we're trying to do a lot of special things. I don't want to be a distraction for the team in any way and I myself don't want to be distracted by having to answer these kinds of question in the media," he added.

Crochet also does not want this to distract himself from being the best teammate he can be. He wants to have a clear mind and is only focusing on the things between the foul lines.

Red Sox chief baseball officer speaks on Garrett Crochet extension possibilities

Boston Red Sox - Garrett Crochet (Photo via IMAGN)

Garrett Crochet is expected to play a pivotal role with the Red Sox this season. They have been missing a guy to lead their rotation, and now they have one of the most difficult lefties for opposing batters to face.

Chief baseball officer Craig Brewslow spoke about the possibility of a Crochet extension. If it makes sense for the club now and in the future, the front office will find the opportunity to discuss a deal.

"When there is an opportunity that makes sense for the Red Sox, we have the support of ownership" said Breslow.

It will be interesting to see if the two sides come to an agreement before Opening Day. Boston kicks off their season against the Texas Rangers on March 27.

