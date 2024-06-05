“I want to f*****g take everybody’s hits” - Alex Verdugo reflects on his NSFW mentality after strong defensive start

Outfielder Alex Verdugo has been an excellent addition to the New York Yankees ahead of this season when they traded for him from one of their biggest rivals, the Boston Red Sox. Amid the spotlight shared by big names like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, it's only fair to say that Verdugo does not get his due credit for his defensive work in the outfield.

One thing that has helped Verdugo be a top-notch outfielder is his state of mentality and one that some feel may not be safe for work.

"I want to f*****g take everybody’s hits," Verdugo told Max Goodman of NJ.com. "If I’m not getting hits, or even if I am getting ‘em, I want to take them from everybody."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So far, in 58 games played this season, Alex Verdugo has been errorless on the field, posting a 1.000 fielding percentage this season. He has fielded 170.1 innings, during which he has converted 131-132 opportunities and had one assist. However, this number barely highlights the tough play he has made in left field.

Yankees captain Aaron Judge praises Alex Verdugo's defensive skills

MLB: New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants

It's not only outside the clubhouse where Alex Verdugo is getting the nod for making breathtaking plays in the left field. Yankees captain Aaron Judge knows how special Verdugo's defensive attributes are and spoke about his mentality when he takes left field.

“He’s been one of the best outfielders I’ve ever played with,” said Judge. “It doesn’t matter if he’s feeling 100 percent or not. If he got a hit or didn’t get a hit. He’s out there with that same mentality: ‘I gotta go out and make a play.’”

According to NJ.com, Aaron Judge was among the few who pushed the Yankees front office to trade for Alex Verdugo. Even at the plate, Verdugo has been decent, hitting .256, which includes eight home runs and one stolen base and 33 RBIs.

With the Yankees pushing forward to win it all this year, Verdugo's stellar defensive plays are one thing they will need when baseball reaches October.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback