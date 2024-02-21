"I want to be great at everything I do" - Phillies' Bryce Harper eyes Gold Glove calibre season at newly adopted 1B position

During the 2022 playoffs, Bryce Harper absolutely went off for the Philadelphia Phillies. His 6 home runs and 13 RBIs propelled the Phillies all the way to the World Series, where they would eventually fall to the Houston Astros in six games.

The superhuman performance took its toll on Harper, who had played in the outfield since making his MLB debut in 2012. After the end of the season, it was announced that the Las Vegas-native would need to undergo Tommy John surgery.

"It's personal! Another home run for Bryce Harper! (via @Phillies)" - FOX Sports: MLB

Despite not being expected to return until the All-Star break, Bryce Harper was back by May, completing the fastest-ever Tommy John recovery. However, after the procedure, Phillies manager Rob Thomson thought it best to play the star at first base, less he aggravate his elbow with long throws from the outfield.

Ahead of the Phillies' spring training opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on February 24, Harper fielded questions at his team's facility in Clearwater, Florida. In response to a question about his positional change, Harper claimed that he wants "to be great at everything (I) do" and entertained the possibility of winning the Gold Glove at first base.

"I want to be great at everything I do. -Bryce Harper expects to be a first baseman for the rest of his career. He is putting in the work with Phillies infield coach Bobby Dickerson and wants to be great at first base. The Phillies believe he could win a gold glove there" - John Clark

Despite winning two MVP Awards and three Silver Sluggers, Harper never won a Gold Glove in the outfield. To date, Darin Erstad is the only player to have won a Gold Glove in both the outfield and the infield, doing so with the Los Angeles Angels in 2000, 2002, and 2004.

Wherever he is placed, Bryce Harper is bound to make an impact

To anyone with even a fleeting interest in baseball, the fact that Bryce Harper can singlehandedly turn around a baseball game should come as no surprise. With the Philadelphia Phillies considered to be one of the top contenders for the 2024 World Series, Harper is going to have a big role to play.

As for his play at first, the raw athleticism shown for the past decade gives us a clue. Whatever Harper seems to put his mind to, fruitful results and highlight-worthy performances are never too far to follow.

