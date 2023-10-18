Texas Rangers veteran ace Max Scherzer is set to make his return to the mound in Game 3 of the ALCS at Globe Life Field against the Houston Astros. Scherzer will be returning after September 13 when he suffered a low-grade strain of his right teres major muscle in the upper arm in a regular season game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

During a media interaction, the former World Series champion feels competitive ahead of the ALCS showdown:

“I want to pitch. I want the ball. I come to the park to compete for my teammates and compete to win."

The availability of Max Scherzer comes at a good time for the Rangers as they look to extend their 2-0 series lead at Globe Life Field on Wednesday. He will face stiff competition from the Astros' postseason hero, Cristian Javier, who will pose a threat to the Rangers offense.

Max Scherzer's 2023 MLB season

The three-time Cy Young winner has achieved everything in his pitching career. He is an 8-time All-Star, won a World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019, is a 4× wins leader, a 3× NL strikeout leader and has pitched two no-hitters.

Prior to the 2022 season, Scherzer signed a three-year, $130 million contract with the New York Mets. Midway into the 2023 season, he was traded to the Texas Rangers. In his debut for Texas, he pitched 6.0 innings, giving up six hits for three runs, recording two walks and nine strikeouts. However, he suffered an injury to his right hand muscle and was shut off for the remainder of the regular season.

Prior to the injury, he was 12-6 with an ERA of 3.77 and 174 strikeouts in 27 appearances this season. In the postseason, he has a 7-7 record with an ERA of 3.58, 164 strikeouts and one save in 27 appearances in his career.