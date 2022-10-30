"I want to be a role model, continue to be a role model -- especially to my girls" - MLB legend Alex Rodriguez once spoke about being a mentor to his daughters despite his controversial PED scandal 

In an interview with Sports Illustrated in July 2013, Alex Rodriguez made it very clear that he wants to be a good role model for his two daughters, despite the noise surrounding his Biogenesis doping scandal.

He admitted that taking performance-enhancing drugs cost him a lot, both on and off the field. The toughest pill to swallow was how he was going to tell his two daughters, Ella and Natasha Alexander, about it.

Alex Rodriguez @AROD My mistakes are on me. No excuses. My mistakes are on me. No excuses. https://t.co/DbhVNzOu7W

"Look, it's concerning," Rodriguez told the magazine. "I have two daughters at home, and I'm sensitive to that, and above all, I want to be a role model, continue to be a role model -- especially to my girls."

"So all the noise sometimes gets on my nerves, but that's it. I can't let it get any further than that. I have a job to do."

On an episode of the Undeniable Show with Joe Buck, Rodriguez admitted that gaining forgiveness from his two daughters was all that he wanted.

“And doing that, admitting that to them and then having them embrace me and hug me and to a degree forgive me, as I look forward, Joe, I think about, you know, I never want to put myself in a position that I have to explain myself to my daughters ever again.”

His comments will surely raise many eyebrows due to his involvement in the Biogenesis saga.

"Now a reported BALCO and Biogenesis link: Alex Rodriguez." - Buster Olney, Twitter

Alex Rodriguez was entangled in the middle of a multiple-player steroid scandal involving the now-defunct rejuvenation clinic Biogenesis of America. Alex and 13 involved players, including Ryan Braun and Nelson Cruz, received lengthy suspensions of fifty or more games during the 2014 MLB season.

Why did Alex Rodriguez use PED’s?

Alex Rodriguez claimed that he started using over-the-counter drugs to manage chronic back pain and a desire to boost his batting statistics. He was young, naive, and very easily convinced.

Alex Rodriguez wanted to prove to the world that he was worth being one of the greatest players of all time.

“I mean I was awful, right? But after having 2 hip surgeries I just wanted to get back on the field and give the Yankees their money’s worth,” he said. “And I just needed to do anything — it was my responsibility to the fan base, to management, to ownership, to get out there and play. And I was in too much pain. I couldn’t play,” he continued, adding that even when you add all those things together, “that doesn’t give you an excuse to break the rules."

“There’s so many frustrating things when you look back at that,” he added. “I mean how stupid can you be?”

Alex Rodriguez also mentioned that it was his cousin who injected him with the drug, which was sourced from the Dominican Republic. He hoped it would give him an energy boost, nothing else.

