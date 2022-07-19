"I want him to stay so bad" "GIVE HIM A BLANK CHECK RIGHT NOW" - Juan Soto wins the 2022 Home Run Derby, Washington Nationals fans call upon the team to extend talks with the superstar

Juan Soto has claimed the first Home Run Derby title of his young career. He outdueled Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez to claim the trophy, the newly minted chain, and a million dollars.

MLB @MLB It's here and it's perfect. Introducing the 2022 derby chain! It's here and it's perfect. Introducing the 2022 derby chain! https://t.co/zeLvawb0y1

Soto first eliminated Cleveland Guardian Jose Ramirez in the opening round. He then trounced the legendary Albert Pujols in the semi-finals. For the finals, the Nats superstar outgunned the rookie Rodriguez to win the event.

Soto finally won it all after only reaching the semi-finals last year. He also extended the National League's win streak to four. Nationals fans, of course, were ecstatic about the win but proceeded to call out the organization.

The Dominican became the second-youngest player to win the event by just a day. Juan Gonzalez won the tilt in 1993 at 23 years and 265 days. Soto was just a day older at 23 years and 266 days today.

Juan Soto's win denied Pete Alonso's bid for a three-peat in the event. The New York Mets slugger was eliminated by Julio Rodriguez in the semis.

It was actually Rodriguez who hit more dingers in the event than Soto. The Mariners rookie hit 81 in contrast to Soto's 53.

As the saying goes, however, it's a marathon, not a sprint, and Juan Soto just proved it. Soto surpassed Rodriguez's 18 homers in the final round to claim the first ever Home Run Derby title by a Washington Nationals/Montreal Expos player.

Washington Nationals fans tussle with other fanbases in the race to sign Juan Soto

With almost the entire MLB fanbase's eyes on the derby, of course, the winner will get all the plaudits in the world. In a highly publicized contract negotiation, Juan Soto turned down a gigantic 15-year $440 million extension with the Nationals.

Teams from other fanbases, of course, would clamor for the signature of a player of Soto's caliber.

There are still no updates regarding the situtation since Soto turned it down. Amid the distractions, though, the slugger has managed to claim the Home Run Derby trophy without much trouble.

The Nationals fanbase is pleading with the officials of the organization to hopefully re-sign the once-in-a-generational talent.

Soto had an abyssmal start to the season but has recovered and is on a hot-streak this July. He is batting .409 with six home runs and 11 RBIs. This pushed his average to .250 with 20 home runs and 43 RBI for the season.

Rylie @marxthespot @Nationals @JuanSoto25_ Name a better duo than generational Nationals players and leaving the team the next season @Nationals @JuanSoto25_ Name a better duo than generational Nationals players and leaving the team the next season

Any team would be fortunate to have him on their roster. The most interesting part is who can land him with the trade deadline just around the corner.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far