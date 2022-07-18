"We are winning the World Series" "I believe also won 22 of 25" - Seattle Mariners fans hyped up following team's dreamy 14-game winning streak

The Seattle Mariners are the hottest team in baseball. A month ago, people may have looked at you funny if you started a conversation with that sentence. After a tough start, Seattle has turned its season around in the most remarkable fashion.

With a 6-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday, the Mariners have now won 14 straight games. That ties them with the Atlanta Braves for the longest win streak in the majors this season.

It is the most wins by an MLB team over a 25-game stretch since 2017. The @Mariners have won 22 of their last 25 games

For players and fans alike, streaks like this do not come along too often. Mariners fans are buzzing after this latest victory elevates them to 51-42, just half a game behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the top wildcard spot.

The Mariners are now just one win away from matching the franchise's record win streak of 15 wins held by the 2001 Mariners. That legendary Mariners team, led by All-Stars Ichiro Suziki, Edgar Martinez, and John Olerud, went on to win a franchise record 116 games. They won 15 straight games from May 23-June 8, 2001.

The Seattle Mariners are now 22-3 in their last 25 games

The Seattle Mariners have won 22 of their last 25 games heading into the All-Star break. The 25 game run is not only the best in the MLB this season, it's the best record any team has achieved since 2017.

In a tough division where the Houston Astros are the clear frontrunners, this was always going to be a challenging season for Seattle. The Texas Rangers are stacked with talent, and the Los Angeles Angels boast MVPs Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in their lineup. It's easy to see why the Mariners were written off by most analysts.

This team is talented, young and hungry. Dominican sensation Julio Rodriguez, only 21 years old, was recently selected for his first All-Star game. The outfielder is hitting .275/.337/.477 with 16 home runs and 52 RBIs. His performances have left viewers in awe and he is now the clear favorite for the AL Rookie of the Year.

Rodriguez will be accompanied at the ASG by first baseman Ty France. The 28 year old is batting .308/.376/.470 with 11 home runs and 49 RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez, Cal Raleigh and Jess Winker have also been key contributors on the offensive side.

To add to the positivity around the organization, the Mariners drafted pitching prospect Cole Young on Sunday. The star right-handed pitcher was the number 21 overall pick in the draft.

The Mariners will hope to keep up the pressure on the high-flying Astros. They face Houston in Seattle on Friday night in what will surely be the most highly anticipated game of the season for the organization.

