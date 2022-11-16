New York Yankees fans are waiting nervously and anxiously as the Aaron Judge saga continues to drag on. The long-awaited contract of the beloved Judge is yet to be resolved. There is plenty of interest for arguably the best hitter in baseball. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is doing everything in his power to reassure fans that Judge isn't going anywhere.

Per an article in The Athletic by Chris Kirschner, Steinbrenner is confident about his chances of bringing Judge back in 2023.

"I want to him to be a Yankee for the rest of his life... we're going to do what we can," said Hal Steinbrenner

Hal is the son of former long-time Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. He seems to be taking on a more hands-on role with player contracts as he gains experience in his role. His father was famous for his managerial style, where he was known to micro-manage aspects of the club.

The club are dangerously close to losing one of their prized assets. Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner have been unsuccessful in closing a deal for the slugger. A seven-year, $213.5 million offer was rejected by Judge earlier in the season. That decision allowed Judge to enter free agency and have his choice of team in the offseason.

The New York Yankees are working hard to re-sign star slugger Aaron Judge to a long-term contract

Hal Steinbrenner (L) and Jim Delany addresses the media during a press conference

Aaron Judge has just completed a record-setting season. Judge finished with a .311/.425/.686 slash line and an incredible 1.111 OPS. The four-time All-Star led MLB in home runs, RBIs, runs, walls, OBP, slugging and OPS. He also broke the single-season American League home run record with a total of 62.

The New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are all rumored to be interested in signing Judge.

One positive is that Hal Steinbrenner is taking a more personal approach with Judge. He is meeting with the star player directly in the hopes of convincing him to return to New York. The club are pulling out all the stops in hopes of re-signing one of the greatest baseball players of this generation.

