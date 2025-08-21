"I don't want Yankees and Mets in the same division" - Cubs' World Series champion Ryan Dempster gives his perspective on MLB realignment

MLB may be set to change drastically as commissioner Rob Manfred said on August 18, the league may consider "geographical realignment," and the AL and NL may cease to exist.
Since the announcement, fans have been divided on the idea. Appearing on Wednesday's episode of the "Baseball Is Dead" podcast, 2013 World Series champion Ryan Dempster had his say on the matter.
According to the former Chicago Cubs star, grouping teams geographically may not be the best course of action for MLB, as it may take away from the excitement of the postseason.
"I've been looking at this, and you see the proposals of these four teams [grouped] geographically," Dempster said (44:00). "Personally, when I look at it and think about it, especially the way the playoffs are now, and we have so many teams making the playoffs, why not do two leagues? Don't get rid of American League and National League. I've seen guys throwing that out there.
"That's silly, don't do that. You're really messing with the integrity of the game if we start to do that. I don't want to see the Yankees and Mets in the same division. I want to see the possibility of that being a World Series matchup or something, you know what I mean?"
Ryan Dempster feels MLB should take a leaf out of the NBA's book when implementing plans of expansion
In the same conversation, Ryan Dempster also talked about methods of expansion that could add to MLB's entertainment value. Dempster urged Rob Manfred to use the NBA's system of conferences as a blueprint.
"I wouldn't be opposed to like two eight-team divisions, like an eight-team conference here and an eight-team conference there, kind of like you see in the NBA. You do it geographically that way," Dempster added [44:45]
It is to be seen how and when exactly these plans come into effect, as any form of realignment first depends on two extra expansion teams joining the major leagues.