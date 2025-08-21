Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Aaron Judge, Teoscar Hernandez, and more for August 21, 2025

The home run props board is loaded with star power on Thursday, featuring sluggers riding hot streaks and juicy matchups. From Aaron Judge continuing to crush everything in sight, to Junior Caminero’s torrid stretch, to Vinnie Pasquantino’s three-game homer streak, today’s slate offers plenty of chances to target the long ball.

With favorable pitching matchups and elite hitters locked in at the plate, here are the top five home run prop bets for August 21.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Teoscar Hernandez: +350

Teoscar Hernandez kept swinging a hot bat on Wednesday, blasting a solo shot against Colorado to bring his season total to 21 homers.

He now draws Chase Dollander, a struggling rookie right-hander sitting at 2-9 with a 6.43 ERA, who’s been tagged for the long ball far too often.

Hernandez has always profiled as a streaky power hitter, and with his timing locked in, he’s in a prime position to keep the power surge alive. Against a pitcher who’s struggling to keep runners off base and balls in the park, Hernandez offers great value at +350 to go deep again.

#4. Vinnie Pasquantino: +650

Vinnie Pasquantino is on one of those heater runs bettors dream about, leaving the yard in three straight games and showing no signs of cooling off. On Wednesday, he launched a three-run blast while also drawing two walks, a perfect example of how locked-in his approach has been.

Now he faces Patrick Corbin, a lefty who has been homer-prone throughout his career and still owns a 4.45 ERA this season.

Pasquantino’s lefty-on-lefty power doesn’t scare off; in fact, he’s been driving the ball well regardless of matchup, and his recent surge makes this a value spot at +650. With confidence sky-high, riding the hot bat against a hittable starter feels like a no-brainer play.

#3. Nick Kurtz: +240

Nick Kurtz has been practically unstoppable this past week, ripping nine hits in five games with two homers, three doubles, and a jaw-dropping 1.739 OPS.

Tuesday’s 3-for-3 performance with two doubles and two walks was the perfect showcase of his mix of power and discipline, and now he gets Jose Urena, a pitcher who pitches to contact and rarely overpowers hitters. That’s a dangerous recipe against a bat this hot.

Given Kurtz’s ability to lift and drive the ball, this is the type of matchup where oddsmakers might be underrating just how live his home run swing is.

#2. Junior Caminero: +320

Junior Caminero has been one of the hottest power bats in the league, blasting seven home runs in his last 12 games to push his season total to 35. The Rays’ young slugger has shown an incredible knack for getting the ball in the air recently, and his confidence at the plate is evident with every swing.

He’ll square off against Sonny Gray, who has been steady with an 11-6 record and a 4.30 ERA but has been prone to giving up the long ball when his command wavers.

With Caminero’s recent surge and Gray’s occasional lapses, this is a spot where the Rays’ third baseman could easily keep his power binge rolling, making +320 an intriguing value.

#1. Aaron Judge: +205

Judge leads the way again, as the league’s most dangerous slugger is always a prime HR candidate, going deep twice in his last four games while adding another multi-hit performance Tuesday against Tampa Bay.

The Yankees’ captain is now up to 40 home runs on the year while slashing an elite .330, proving he’s locked in at the plate. Judge faces Lucas Giolito, who has pitched well with an 8-2 record and 3.63 ERA but remains vulnerable to power when he misses up in the zone.

With Judge’s plate discipline and ability to punish mistakes, this matchup sets up as another strong opportunity for him to launch No. 41, making +205 solid value.

