"I wasn’t too happy with it” - Aaron Judge comments on Yankees fans chanting ‘We want Soto,” showers praise on Trent Grisham

Juan Soto continues to remain out with left forearm tightness and playing in his place was Trent Grisham, who was showered with "We Want Soto" shouts when he first took the plate. Along with Soto, Grisham was also traded by the Padres to the Yankees this offseason. Due to stacked depth in the Yankees outfield, Grisham hasn't had many opportunities, with him only playing 24 games this season.

Things got a little awry when Grisham took the plate and fans shouted for Soto's presence. Speaking on it after the game, which the Yankees won 6-4 against the Dodgers, Aaron Judge wasn't happy with the fans for their reaction to when Grisham entered the batter's box.

"Grisham works his butt off every single day. Soto's out right now, he's going to be back soon. He's been carrying this team all year. Anytime you go up against good teams like this, the fans pay to come see us do our thing. They want to see the best out there. Soto's going to heal up and be fine," Judge said.

"Grisham's a hell of a ball player. He showed up tonight in the big moment when we needed him. I wasn't too happy with it, but I think he made a good point with that homer."

Trent Grisham responds to "We Want Soto" shouts with a clutch homer

Keeping his cool, Trent Grisham clutched a three-run go-ahead home run off Tyler Glasnow in the bottom of the sixth inning. Extending the lead later was Aaron Judge, who powered a solo shot in the eighth for a 6-4 victory over NL West leaders.

When asked about the Juan Soto shouts after the game, Grisham said he "heard em" and understood them but said he was too focused to get a good swing out there.

It hasn't been a great year for Trent Grisham who is only hitting .100. This has resulted in him getting limited opportunities but with Soto out, he can improve that stat and make a valuable addition to the team.

