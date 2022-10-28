In 2017, MLB legend Derek Jeter recalled the most noteworthy day of his life. He shared how his heart dropped when he found out that he was drafted by the New York Yankees in 1992.

In an interview with ESPN in 2017, when asked about his feelings, Jeter said:

"I hung up the phone, went to the bathroom, and the phone rang, and my mom answered it. And then, she was sort of in shock. I could see it in her face. And she said, 'The Yankees are on the phone.’”

Jeter became emotional when he heard the news and also disclosed that he needed a moment to himself. He said:

“I needed a moment to myself because I thought, I didn't know what was going on. But yeah, I didn't know what was going on, and I was -- went from disappointment to the ultimate feeling of ...”

In an interview with "Yes Network," Derek Jeter reminisced about his time with the Yankees. He became sentimental about the fan base he had during his illustrious career:

“I don’t care how much success you have post-playing career. There’s nothing you can do or have fifty thousand people chanting your name. I really can’t think of another job or another profession in the world, so yeah, you miss it. I still hear it, sometimes, when I’m asleep."

He played for the Yankees for 20 years.

Derek Jeter’s memorable MLB career

Jeter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2020. From September 2017 to February 2022, he served as both the Miami Marlins' league president and CEO.

Through his hitting, baserunning, fielding, and leadership, Jeter made a name for himself in the baseball world. The five-time World Series champion is credited with contributing to the Yankees' success in late 1990s and early 2000s.

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

He has won the Roberto Clemente Award, five Gold Glove Awards, been selected for 14 All-Star Games, and more. In 2017, the Yankees retired his No. 2 jersey.

Jeter had several career-high performances in 1999, placing third in the voting for the American League's (AL) Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award in 1998. He also earned MVP honors for the All-Star Game and World Series in 2000.

"Can’t believe it’s been 8 years since my last game at Yankee Stadium!" – Derek Jeter

He is married to model Hannah Jeter and the couple share three daughters.

