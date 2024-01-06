"I went to his tailor to have him make suits" - When Yankees legend Derek Jeter revealed the 'sports fashion icon' he looked up to for dapper dressing

Derek Jeter is an inspiration for not only fans but even for numerous players who have taken the field. But even a legend of the game like him got inspiration, albeit fashion inspiration, from one of the greatest athletes in the world, Michael Jordan.

Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan came to face to face as opponents in the Double A class of Minor League Baseball in 1994 when the latter decided to pursue a career as a baseball player. Jeter was just starting out as a prospect for the Yankees, playing for the Albany-Colonie Yankees while Jordan played for the Chicago White Sox affiliate team, the Birmingham Barons.

In an Instagram video, Jeter explained his meeting with the basketball legend who surprisingly knew about the soon-to-be Yankees legend in 1994.

"This was the year, Michael started playing baseball, in 1994, and he walked up to second base and he's like 'What's up, DJ?'" Jeter said.

After their brief interaction, the Hall of Famer was moved by Michael Jordan's aura and was heavily inspired by his fashion sense. So much so that as Derek Jeter mentioned, later in his career, he went to Jordan's tailor and asked them to design the same type of clothes.

"I don't know if he knows this. I went to his tailor to have him make suits because Michael was, you know, the sports fashion icon. Everyone looked up to MJ, and yeah, they're a little big. To say the least, they're a little big," Jeter added.

Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan have gone on to become close friends

Over the years, the legends of their respective sports, Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan have become close allies. In an interview, Jeter expressed his opinions about MJ choosing to switch sports. He mentioned that the Chicago Bulls legend got unnecessary heat for wanting to play baseball in 1995.

Unfortunately, the 1995 MLB strike halted Jordan's baseball career and it is safe to say it worked out well for his friendship with Jeter, as both are strong competitors on the field.