Josh Donaldson didn't have the season he had hoped for this year. He faced career lows in his 2022 season with the New York Yankees. His 27.1% strikeout rate and his .347 slugging percentage were the lowest they had been since his first full year in the league in 2011.

Even with the year this third baseman had, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone seems to have full confidence that Donaldson will bounce back. At the moment, he has no plans to trade away Donaldson. Boone feels the 2022 season was a fluke year for the slugger.

"As we sit here right now, absolutely. He's been an offensie machine for the best part of his career. I think it was one of those years where he was searching for that consistency." - New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Josh Donaldson starting third base next season

"As we sit here right now, absolutely. He's been an offensive machine for the best part of his career. I think it was one of those years where he was searching for that consistency." Aaron Boone on Josh Donaldson being the starting 3B next season, via @TMKSESPN

Fans weren't too thrilled to hear this from Boone. They were hoping that the team would have a massive overhaul this offseason. However, it seems as if Josh Donaldson is going to be staying in the hot-corner for the Yankees.

The three-time All-Star wasn't a fan-favorite for the Yankees this year. Against the Houston Astros in the postseason, he only hit .077 making him an easy target for the fans to place to blame. He received heavy boos during that series against Houston.

"I will be done if they roll the same team out minus Judge," one fan explained.

"I will be done if they roll the same team out minus Judge," one fan explained.

"This team is such a joke," said another

"This team is such a joke," said another

A.i @iSpeakComedy Wake up folks. The Yankees are extremely stubborn in their own ways and constantly think they're better than everyone else. It has gotten to be a joke at this point.

AJ Martinez @Aj_CRMedia Lol he said himself "he's been" like it's in the past fam. How come we can see it and they can't ?

Some fans are wondering why the organization can't see Josh Donaldson's shortcomings, but the fan base can. They want serious change around their organization, but it doesn't sound like it will come this offseason.

Josh Donaldson will look to bounce back in 2023

Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game 2

The most important thing an athlete can have is their coach having complete confidence in them. With Aaron Boone's comments, Josh Donaldson doesn't have to spend the offseason worrying if he's going to be playing somewhere else for the 2023 season.

This will allow him to relax and figure out what went wrong for him at the plate this season. He can refine his mechanics and come back better next year.

He isn't the type of player to put his head down when he's not competing at his best. There's no question that he will work hard this offseason to get his game back to where he wants it.

