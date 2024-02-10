"I will pay his minimum salary if it doesn't work out" - Former Red Sox pitcher campaigns for Trevor Bauer, gets a swift reply

In a surprising turn of events, former Boston Red Sox pitcher Jonathan Papelbon has emerged as an advocate for the signing of Trevor Bauer, the former All-Star pitcher who has been out of the MLB since 2021 due to a suspension related to allegations of sexual abuse. Papelbon believes that Bauer, now seeking redemption and a chance to return to the big leagues, could be a perfect fit for the Red Sox.

Bauer, a National League Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, expressed his eagerness to return to the game during a recent interview, stating:

"I just want to play, that’s where I’m at. I’ll play for league minimum and earn my pay based on incentives."

He emphasized his improved skills, a desire to prove himself, and his commitment to being a positive influence on and off the field.

Responding to Bauer’s plea, Papelbon took to social media, posting on X:

"I believe Trevor Bauer has a lot to prove and everything to lose. Which could be a recipe for success! @RedSox I will pay his minimum salary if it doesn’t work out, but if it does, you pay me minimum salary as well."

Papelbon’s offer adds an intriguing twist to the potential signing, showcasing confidence in Bauer’s ability to bounce back.

Following Papelbon’s offer, Trevor Bauer replied on X calling his fellow pitcher’s idea a good business proposition.

The challenges of signing Trevor Bauer to a MLB contract.

However, signing Bauer comes with its challenges. The pitcher faced a historic 194-game suspension, the longest in MLB history, following allegations of sexual abuse. The Los Angeles Dodgers terminated their relationship with him, leading Bauer to play in Japan for the NPB’s Yokohama DeNa Baystars in 2023.

Bauer, acknowledging his past mistakes, expressed a desire for redemption in his recent interview. His journey back to MLB remains uncertain, with potential repercussions for any team willing to take a chance on him.

Papelbon’s offer injects an element of humor into the situation, but it also highlights the complexities surrounding Bauer’s potential return to the majors. The question now remains whether any MLB team, including the Boston Red Sox, is willing to provide Bauer with the opportunity to prove that he has truly changed.

