“I will not stop working until that dream is fulfilled” - Ronald Acuna Jr. vows to pursue World Series title with Atlanta Braves

As the Atlanta Braves gear up for the start of the 2024 MLB season, reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. has once again emphasized on his goal to win the World Series. The 26-year-old outfielder is among the best young players in the league and will start his season with the Braves in their opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

While he has won several individual awards in his young career, Acuna Jr. missed the postseason when the Braves won the World Series and he has made it his priority to bring it to Atlanta this year.

"I will not stop working until that dream is fulfilled. I have to make it so. And I believe that I will."

The Atlanta Braves signed Ronald Acuna Jr. as an international free agent back in 2014 and he made his major league debut with them in 2018, winning the NL Rookie of the Year. After an impressive start to his career, the Venezuelan continued his fine form on the field, building a reputation for his hitting, base running, and elite defensive play.

He has made three consecutive All-Star appearances and won the NL MVP award for the first time last year. Acuna Jr. completed a historic season in the MLB last year. He became the first player to complete a 40-70 season, with a batting average of .337, which earned him the MVP award.

While he has been hugely impressive over his short career, he is still a young player and is expected to achieve great things in the MLB. One of those great expectations includes the World Series. The Venezuelan already has a World Series ring from 2021, but was left out of the postseason roster due to injury and is determined to bring home another one.

Ronald Acuna Jr. favorite for a repeat NL MVP season

With the new MLB season comes new odds for top players to win individual awards for the year. Reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. is the favorite to win the award once again with the Atlanta Braves.

As reported by Fox Sports, Acuna Jr. is the favorite for a repeat win but is closely followed by three Los Angeles Dodgers players: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani.

Having won the award unanimously last year, can the outfielder fulfill his dream of winning the World Series and also bag the NL MVP in the process?

