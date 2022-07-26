"I wish I had also not gotten the vaccine, but it's a personal choice" - St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas cooks up a storm following his comments on the COVID vaccine

Miles Mikolas, a pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals nicknamed the "Lizard King," caused a stir after remarking that he regrets taking the COVID vaccine.

Miles Mikolas' controversial comments come after it was revealed that third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt had been denied entry to Canada. Per Canadian rules, the pair won't be allowed to enter Canada to play a two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays because they remain unvaccinated.

In an interview with the Bally Sports Midwest after the Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds game, Mike Micolas mentioned,

"I wish I had also not gotten the vaccine, but it’s a personal choice."

When the interviewer asked the reason behind his logic, Miles Mikolas said:

"Because a lot of the stuff coming out about it, I don’t think is great. I’m pretty healthy. I don’t think it was 100% necessary. But I got it at the time; it seemed like a good idea. But looking back, it’s one of those things that maybe I’d have rather not gotten it.”

Bally Sports Midwest @BallySportsMW Mikolas on the players who will not be accompanying the #STLCards to Toronto: "I wish I had also not gotten the vaccine, but it's a personal choice." Mikolas on the players who will not be accompanying the #STLCards to Toronto: "I wish I had also not gotten the vaccine, but it's a personal choice." https://t.co/nY3hCCdpLv

"Mikolas on the players who will not be accompanying the STLCards to Toronto: 'I wish I had also not gotten the vaccine, but it's a personal choice.'" - Bally Sports Midwest

Austin Romine, the catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, won't travel to Toronto with the MLB team either because of Canada's immunization requirements.

Derrick Goold @dgoold All-Star infielders Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt and catcher Austin Romine will not make the trip to Toronto with the team due to Canada’s vaccination rules, Mozeliak tells local media on Zoom.



Johan Oviedo has an expired passport and will not be able to travel. All-Star infielders Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt and catcher Austin Romine will not make the trip to Toronto with the team due to Canada’s vaccination rules, Mozeliak tells local media on Zoom. Johan Oviedo has an expired passport and will not be able to travel.

"All-Star infielders Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt and catcher Austin Romine will not make the trip to Toronto with the team due to Canada’s vaccination rules, Mozeliak tells local media on Zoom. Johan Oviedo has an expired passport and will not be able to travel." - Derrick Goold

Similar immunization laws are in force in parts of the United States as well.

Miles Mikolas' cowboy hat was butt of all jokes

St. Louis Cardinals v Miami Marlins

Following the Cardinals' loss to the Cincinnati Reds in the post-game press conference, Miles Mikolas attracted attention by donning a cowboy hat. It was the same press conference during which he expressed his remorse for getting the vaccine.

MLB commentators Alexa Datt and Al Hrabosky had a good laugh about it. Alexa told Hrabosky that Miles' cowboy hat reminded her of "Anchorman," an American satirical comedy film from 2004.

Al Hrabosky then made a major faux-pas when he asked Alexa, "Who was it that wore the cowboy hat with Ron Jeremy?” Hearing the name "Ron Jeremy," Alexa was left in stitches. Ron Jeremy is a former adult film actor. Hrabosky meant to refer to the main character of the Will Ferrell film "Anchorman," Ron Burgundy. On public television, it produced a stilted atmosphere.

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing



"Who was it that wore the cowboy hat with Ron Jeremy?"



Bally Sports' Alexa Datt couldn't hold back her laughter. Cardinals analyst Al Hrabosky is the latest to confuse Ron Burgundy with Ron Jeremy."Who was it that wore the cowboy hat with Ron Jeremy?"Bally Sports' Alexa Datt couldn't hold back her laughter. Cardinals analyst Al Hrabosky is the latest to confuse Ron Burgundy with Ron Jeremy. "Who was it that wore the cowboy hat with Ron Jeremy?" Bally Sports' Alexa Datt couldn't hold back her laughter. 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/as2fcOhC60

"Cardinals analyst Al Hrabosky is the latest to confuse Ron Burgundy with Ron Jeremy." - Awful Announcing

Nevertheless, let's put aside the grave confusion. Champ Kind, a sports news reporter, played by David Koechner in "Anchorman," is the cowboy persona that Alexa and Al were trying to touch on.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far