"I wish I had done more" - When former Astro George Springer resented not stopping the team during the sign-stealing scandal

Former Houston Astros outfielder George Springer was a core team member during the club's 2017 title run. However, this WS victory would come with an asterisk. He was drafted with the 11th overall selection in the 2011 MLB Draft and spent seven big-league seasons with the club.

A report from The Athletic exposed the organization's use of electronic means to steal opposing catchers' signs and relay them to their hitters. Some players spoke about it, including George Springer, who regretted the whole thing.

"We regret everything. The amoung of remorse is very apparent." Springer added, when asked why he didn't do anything while the scheme was happeneing: "I wish I had done more"

Springer and many other players regretted the entire situation. Yuli Gurriel also spoke out on the scandal after the fact.

"No one put a gun to our head. It would be a lie to say that one or two people are responsible. We are all responsible," said Gurriel.

The scandal shook the baseball world. Many players, including those who now play for different teams, still face the repercussions of their actions from angry fans.

Some other Astros players had a different take than George Springer

Geroge Springer Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Image via Getty)

Like George Springer, Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. also regretted the situation. However, he had a different take on the matter.

"We have regret and that's why we're speaking to you guys. But especially during the postseason, you have guys going into the sixth, seventh inning throwing perfect games against us. It wasn't something that was impactful during those times, and I truly believe that," said McCullers Jr.

McCullers Jr. recalled times during the postseason when opposing pitchers were excellent.

While true, it still does not take away from the fact that the team used electronic means to steal signs. Los Angeles Dodgers fans, in particular, are still upset over the situation.

This has resulted in an intense rivalry between Houston and LA. This season, the two teams will play a series on the weekend of July 26. This is a series that fans will not want to miss.

