"I wish I had an interpreter, I'd be scot-free" - Polarizing MLB great Pete Rose takes shot at Shohei Ohtani amid gambling controversy

Shohei Ohtani and his former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara have been at the forefront of the MLB news over the past week after alleged involvement with an illegal bookmaker. Although Ohtani has been linked to the situation because of Mizuhara, the MLB has officially begun an investigation into both Shohei and Ippei.

The two-time American League MVP's attorneys have said that Shohei Ohtani has been the victim of a "massive theft" by his former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. The once-beloved translator has been linked to an investigation around bookmaker Matthew Bowyer, with reportedly $4.5 million of Ohtani's money being involved in the situation as well.

There are a number of questions and details that are yet to be answered and expanded upon. That being said, one former MLB superstar has spoken up about the situation, taking shots at the Japanese duo in the process.

"Pete Rose wishes he had an interpreter back in the day" - @JomboyMedia

Disgraced former Cincinnati Reds star Pete Rose has been seen in a video addressing the ongoing investigation of Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara. "I wish I had an interpreter, I'd be scot-free," Rose said in the video, claiming that he would be perfectly fine nowadays following his own gambling controversy.

Pete Rose was one of the best players of his generation, racking up more hits in MLB history. By the time he retired as a player, the Cincinnati Reds icon racked up a whopping 4,256 hits. That being said, Rose was discovered to have gambled on baseball during his time as a manager of the club. He has since been ineligible from entering the Hall of Fame because of his gambling on baseball games.

Shohei Ohtani addressed the media on Monday night

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar addressed the media for the first time since the entire scandal was brought to light. Ohtani spoke through a different translator and referred to a pre-written statement explaining the entire situation.

"Shohei Ohtani: “I never bet on baseball or any other sports. I have never asked someone to do that on my behalf. I never went through a bookmaker.” - @SamBlum3

Ohtani shared his feelings about the situation, saying how sad and disappointed he was about someone he trusted and was close to doing this. He also stated that he has never bet on baseball or any other sport, nor has he had anyone place bets on his behalf.

