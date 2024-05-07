“I wish I would have thrown 5 or 6 shutout innings” - Walker Buehler discusses his first Dodgers start in nearly 2 years

On Monday, Walker Buehler was on a major league mound after almost two years, during which he was recovering from his second Tommy John surgery. The pitcher was up against the Miami Marlins and received a rousing reception from the home crowd upon his arrival on the mound.

However, it wasn't a fairy tale comeback as the Marlins offense got on top of him, scoring three runs in his first two innings. Buehler was on a pitch limit and was pulled out after the fourth inning.

He gave up three earned runs, registering four strikeouts. It didn't hurt the team as the Dodgers claimed a 6-3 victory on his first start of the season. After the game, Buehler talked about his outing and said he would have liked a better showing.

"I wish it would have gone better," Buelher said. I wish I would have thrown five or six shutout innings and whatever, but it's done, and I'm happy to be back."

However, Walker Buehler was at peace with his outing, saying that the runs scored off his pitches came at a favorable count.

"Yeah, I mean, even the first two innings obviously weren't as successful as I wanted, but most of those were on two-strike or 0-0 and kind of the last things that you can sharpen up, I guess," he added. "So I guess it was kind of the right kind of mistakes for me, at least mentally."

Walker Buehler's teammates were impressed by his 'electric stuff'

While many may not have expected the high velocity from Walker Buehler, including manager Dave Roberts, the pitcher had other plans.

Buehler threw as hard as 97.6 mph and averaged around 96-97 mph during his four innings. Accompanying him from behind the plate, Will Smith was happy to have him back.

“It was great to see him back on the mound, pitching for us in the big leagues,” said Smith. “It took him a couple innings to settle in, then two zeros in the third and fourth. I’m just happy he’s back and looking forward to the next one.”

Freddie Freeman found his stuff electric:

“That stuff is still electric. It’s nice to see No. 21 on the mound again.”

Manager Dave Roberts was content with his return and confirmed that Buehler's next start will be the series finale against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, May 12.

